Sigur Ros Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

Sigur Ros is back with another tour this year, with their 2023 tour scheduled to take place from June 16, 2023, to August 28, 2023. The tour follows on the heels of an expansive 2022 world tour that included shows across North America, Europe, and Oceania.

A post on Sigur Ros' official Instagram page revealed the band's upcoming tour, which will feature the London Contemporary Orchestra and the Wordless Music Orchestra as their respective musical accompaniments.

Tickets for the band's first European leg of the tour are presently on sale for £95 plus processing costs at https://sigurros.com/tour, the band's official website. The Live Nation presale for American shows starts on March 23, 2023, at 10 am local time. General tickets for the latter half of the tour are available from March 24, 2023, at 10 am local time.

Sigur Ros is touring in support of their upcoming album

In June 2023, Sigur Ros will release their upcoming, as-yet-untitled album, and throughout the tour, the band will perform live versions of the album's songs. In honor of Record Day 2023, Sigur Ros recently reissued their album Kveikur.

The full list of dates and schedules for the Sigur Ros tour is given below:

June 16, 2023 – London, England, at Royal Festival Hall

June 17, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Concertgebouw

June 18, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany, at Elbphilharmonie

June 29, 2023 – Belfort, France, at Eurockéennes

July 1, 2023 – Werchter, Belgium, at Rock Werchter

July 2, 2023 – Berkshire, UK, at Wasing Estate

July 3, 2023 – Paris, France, at the Philharmonie Main Hall

July 6, 2023 – Madrid, Spain, at Mad Cool Festival

July 7, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain, at the Cruilla Festival

July 9, 2023 – Rome, Italy, at Roma Summer Fest

July 11, 2023 – Bari, Italy, at the Locus Festival

July 12, 2023 – Lucca, Italy, at Lucca Summer Festival

July 13, 2023 – Mantova, Italy, at Piazza Sordello

July 15, 2023 – Nîmes, France, at Festival de Nîmes

July 16, 2023 – Lyon, France, at Les Nuits de Fourvière

July 19, 2023 – Cluj, Romania, at Electric Castle Festival

July 20, 2023 – Cluj, Romania, at Electric Castle Festival

July 21, 2023 – Cluj, Romania, at Electric Castle Festival

July 22, 2023 – Cluj, Romania, at Electric Castle Festival

July 23, 2023 – Cluj, Romania, at Electric Castle Festival

July 24, 2023 – Šibenik, Croatia, at Saint Michael’s Fortress

July 25, 2023 – Šibenik, Croatia, at Saint Michael’s Fortress

July 28, 2023 – Istanbul, Turkey, at KüçükÇiftlik Park

August 14, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario, at Roy Thomson Hall

August 16, 2023 – New York City, New York, at Beacon Theatre

August 18, 2023 – Brooklyn, New York, at Kings Theatre

August 19, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts, at Wang Theatre

August 21, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at State Theatre

August 24, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State, at The Paramount Theatre

August 26, 2023 – Berkeley, California, at The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

August 28, 2023 – Los Angeles, California, at The Greek Theatre

Tracing Sigur Ros and their music career

Sigur Ros was formed as a collaboration between Jón Þór "Jónsi" Birgisson, Georg Hólm, and Ágúst Ævar Gunnarsson, with the band’s name meaning Victory Rose in Icelandic, derived from Jonsi’s younger sister Sigurrós. The band released its first album, Von, in 1998, but failed to make any significant impact at the time of its release.

The band achieved critical acclaim with their second album Ágætis byrjun, released on 12 June 1999. While unable to compete in the traditional charts, the album received praise from fans across the globe, becoming a cult classic in the following years.

Poll : 0 votes