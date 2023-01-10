Single’s Inferno: Did So-e get the happy ending she hoped for in the season finale? 

Single’s Inferno season 2 has finally come to an end on Netflix. Out of the 12 young singletons who entered the deserted island, three couples left after finding their special someone.

Episode 9 and 10 of Single’s Inferno season 2 was released on January 10, 2023, at 3 am ET/ 2 am CT. With their time on the island nearing an end, the contestants had one last chance to talk to the others and find out who their hearts yearn for.

When Single’s Inferno season 2 premiered, So-e had her eyes set on Jo Yoong-jae. However, he did not have feelings for her and was attracted to Choi Seo-eun.

But So-e didn't give up. Twice when she was given the chance to go to paradise, she chose Yoong-jae but he didn't. The Single’s Inferno season 2 contestant almost gave up hope and was contemplating leaving the island when Kim Se-jun entered.

Although Se-jun entered the show late, he soon found himself getting more curious about So-e, especially since she was extremely caring towards him. When he had the chance to choose someone to go to paradise with, he chose So-e.

The two of them connected on a deeper level and got to know each other better. Se-jun was clear about his feelings for So-e and never shied away from making it known to her.

Ultimately, when the final day arrived, without a doubt Se-jun chose So-e. But in the end, the decision was left up to So-e.

"I keep having you on my mind": Se-jun opened up about his feelings for So-e in Single’s Inferno season 2

Standing in front of her on the beach, Se-jun told So-e:

"I keep having you on my mind. And I feel nervous whenever you're out of my sight. I chose you because I couldn't deny I had feelings for you."

So-e responded:

"To be honest, before you can here, Oppa, I was feeling very discouraged and exhausted. And I'm so thankful to you for getting me out of that."

Ultimately, So-e chose Se-jun to leave the island with. She also promised to visit him and see where he works.

While they were walking out of Single’s Inferno, So-e pointed out a place where she had tripped the previous day.

Se-jun said:

"I told you to be careful. See this is why I get worried when you leave my sight. This is why I get anxious when I can't see where you are."

The panelists and other contestants were equally happy to see Se-jun and So-e leave the island together. The other two couples who left the show hand-in-hand were Shin Seul-ki and Choi Jong-woo, and Choi Seo-eun and Jo Yoong-jae.

Ultimately, Lee Nadine, Kim Han-bin, Kim Jin-young, Shin Dong-woo, Park Seo-jeong, and Lim Min-su left the island still single.

As of now, Single’s Inferno hasn't revealed any information about it being renewed for the next season.

Season one and season two of the show are available to watch on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes