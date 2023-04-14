Sleep Token US Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

Sleep Token announced a new North America tour, titled Rituals, which is scheduled to take place from September 8, 2023 to October 7, 2023 in venues across the US. The tour includes appearances at several festivals, including Aftershock in October.

The announcement was made via a post on their official Instagram page:

Live Nation presale starts on April 13, 2023 and can be accessed via the code VINYL. General tickets will be available from April 14, 2023 at 10 am local time. Prices of tickets have not been announced as of now. All presale tickets and regular tickets can be purchased on the band's official website.

Sleep Token is building momentum for their next album with the tour

Sleep Token is set to release their third studio album, Take Me Back to Eden, on May 19, 2023. The band has a number of festival appearances lined up just after the release of the album, and they've released three singles, Chokehold, The Summoning, and Vore as teasers.

The dates and venues for the Sleep Token tour are given below:

September 8, 2023 — Alton, Virginia at Blue Ridge Rock Fest

September 9, 2023 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Union Transfer

September 10, 2023 — New York, New York at Webster Hall

September 12, 2023 — Worcester, Massachusetts at The Palladium

September 13, 2023 — Baltimore, Maryland at Ram’s Head Live

September 15, 2023 — Detroit, Michigan at The Cathedral at The Masonic

September 17, 2023 — Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Myth

September 19, 2023 — Dallas, Texas at Studio at The Factory

September 20, 2023 — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Tower Theatre

September 22, 2023 — St. Louis, Missouri at Hawthorn

September 23, 2023 — Louisville, Kentucky at Louder Than Life

September 25, 2023 — Denver, Colorado at The Ogden Theatre

September 26, 2023 — Salt Lake City, Utah at The Complex

September 28, 2023 — Spokane, Washington State at Knitting Factory

September 29, 2023 — Boise, Idaho at Knitting Factory

September 30, 2023 — Seattle, Washington State at The Showbox Market

October 1, 2023 — Portland, Oregon at Roseland Theatre

October 3, 2023 — San Diego, California at The Observatory NP

October 4, 2023 — Los Angeles, California at The El Rey Theatre

October 5, 2023 — Anaheim, California at House of Blues

October 7, 2023 — Sacramento, California at Aftershock

Tracing Sleep Token's career

Sleep Token is a progressive metal band from London, UK, that formed in 2015. They self-released their first EP, One, a year later on December 2, 2016. The album was digital only and did not make the charts. This was followed by the release of their second EP, Two, under the label Basick.

Sleep Token performed their debut live show at the Black Heart in London on June 17, 2017, followed by a string of shows around the country, in which they acted as support for various artists such as Pertrubator, Loathe, and Motorpsycho.

In 2019, Sleep Token signed on with Spinefarm Records, a subsidiary of Universal, and released their debut studio album, Sundowning, on November 21, 2019.

The band achieved a commercial breakthrough with their second studio album, This Place Will Become Your Tomb, which was released on September 24, 2021. The album peaked at number 13 on the Billboard 200 album chart, as well as number 39 on the UK album chart.

