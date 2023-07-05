"Small minds. Small world": TikToker who claimed having an American flag outside the house is racist gets brutally trolled online

A recent video featuring TikToker Sabrina Perkins criticizing the American Flag and people who put it up outside their houses did not sit well with netizens. In a viral TikTok video re-posted on Twitter on July 5, Perkins claimed that people who had US Flags outside their houses were racist. The original video has since been deleted.

The TikTok video was re-posted on Twitter by @libsoftiktok and amassed over 666,000 views. None of the individuals who commented on the Tweet supported this viewpoint and stated that Sabrina was being disrespectful. They lambasted her for allegedly being a small-minded racist.

The aforementioned video starts with a video of another woman stating that if she saw a US Flag outside someone's house, she automatically assumed that they were racist. The clip then cut off and featured Sabrina, who stated that it was "almost definitely" the case.

"We felt that way for years like, I'm 51, and even as a kid we knew. It was understood. If there was an American Flag at their house, they some racist a*s white motherf**kers. That's just what it was. I thought everybody thought that or knew that. It's funny to see that they're seeing it now and it's like it's kind of new but no," she said.

Libs of TikTok @libsoftiktok If you have an American Flag hanging outside your house, you're probably a racist

Sabrina Perkins is an author and Beauty Blogger. Her Blog, Seriously Natural provides beauty, health, and style tips. She is also the founder of the Instagram page @naturalhairforbeginners, which is a place "for all black women who want sound, accurate information on natural hair."

She also sells custom clothing and crochet products, including tote bags and blankets.

"This woman is the problem with America" - Netizens slam Sabrina Perkins for her views on the American Flag

Netizens were not happy with Sabrina's comments in her viral clip. Under the Libs of TikTok re-post of the video, users criticized Sabrina for being closed-minded and called her out for allegedly spreading a victim mentality. Users believed that people like her were the problem with America.

Since when did the victim mindset become the norm @libsoftiktok “Everywhere I look, I’m oppressed”Since when did the victim mindset become the norm @libsoftiktok “Everywhere I look, I’m oppressed”Since when did the victim mindset become the norm

Prophecy 13 @prophecy__13 @libsoftiktok Funny how you can’t even be patriotic anymore without being called a racist. Seems like the only people talking about racism in anyway are the ones that are consistently being openly racist… @libsoftiktok Funny how you can’t even be patriotic anymore without being called a racist. Seems like the only people talking about racism in anyway are the ones that are consistently being openly racist…

The Mighty Walk🇮🇪🇺🇸 @HegosWay @libsoftiktok Tbh their flag should be a sown copy of their Section 8 paperwork. Maybe theyd show it some respect @libsoftiktok Tbh their flag should be a sown copy of their Section 8 paperwork. Maybe theyd show it some respect

Ed Morales 🇺🇸🇻🇪 @etdltv @libsoftiktok This is a lie. Just 30 minutes ago I was at the community pool and it was 75% Black, 20% White and 5% Latinos, Asians, other. And the Black people had USA shorts and shirts, cooking BBQ, playing music, and celebrating 4th of July. I’m in Atlanta. And then I knew, Twitter is NOT… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @libsoftiktok This is a lie. Just 30 minutes ago I was at the community pool and it was 75% Black, 20% White and 5% Latinos, Asians, other. And the Black people had USA shorts and shirts, cooking BBQ, playing music, and celebrating 4th of July. I’m in Atlanta. And then I knew, Twitter is NOT… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

A few people took the extra effort to reply with photographs of American Flags hanging outside their houses, in their backyards, in front of stores, on top of the White House, and more.

Two years ago, a Utah Chapter of BLM, lambasted the American Flag

This is not the first time the flag of the United States of America has come under fire. Back in July 2021, a Utah Chapter of BLM called the American Flag a racist tool only used by white racists. In a July 5, 2021, Facebook post, they wrote:

"When we Black Americans see this flag we know the person flying it is not safe to be around. When we see this flag, we question your intelligence. We know to avoid you. It is a symbol of hatred."

Although the page received heaps of criticism, they shared another Facebook post three days later and wrote:

"The controversy stems from me calling the American flag a symbol of hate. I stand by my words. I feel fear. That is not up for debate. I feel like the person flying it is racist, because every racist that I have come in contact with is either wearing that flag or flying that flag. I feel as if I should avoid that person because they may be dangerous."

The page also shared the link to a folder of images and voice recordings of racist messages that were allegedly from individuals waving the American Flag.

