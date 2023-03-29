Smashing Pumpkins have announced another leg of their The World is a Vampire Tour for this year, with the North American leg of the tour scheduled to take place from July 28 to September 9, 2023, in venues across North America. The North American leg of the tour will be preceded by the Australian leg of the tour.
The band announced this new tour, which will also feature performances by Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots, and Rival Sons, via a post on their official Instagram profile.
Live Nation Presale, which can be accessed with the code OPENER, starts on March 30, 2023. General tickets will be available from March 31, 2023, at 10 am local time. Prices are yet to be announced for North American tickets. Tickets will be available from www.ticketmaster.com
Tickets are also available for the Australian leg of the tour from https://www.viagogo.com and are currently priced at $179 plus processing fees, depending on the venue.
Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots to join Smashing Pumpkins on tour
Joining Smashing Pumpkins on tour will be the American rock band Interpol, who rose to prominence with their third studio album, Our Love to Admire, which was released on July 10, 2007, and peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
Also present will be the San Diego-based rock band Stone Temple Pilots, who are best known for their second studio album, Purple, which peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.
Alongside Interpol and Stone Temple Pilots will be Long Beach-based rock band Rival Sons, who achieved major commercial success with their 2019 album, Feral Roots, which peaked at number 4 on the Swedish, Scottish, and Swiss album charts.
The full list of dates and venues for the Smashing Pumpkins tour is given below:
- April 15, 2023 – Wollongong, Australia at Stuart Park
- April 16, 2023 – Bribie Island, Australia at Sandstone Point
- April 18, 2023 – Sydney, Australia at Hordern Pavilion
- April 19, 2023 – Newcastle, Australia at Entertainment Centre
- April 22, 2023 – Mornington Peninsula, Australia at Hastings Foreshore
- April 23, 2023 – Ballarat, Australia at Kryal Castle
- April 26, 2023 – Adelaide, Australia at Entertainment Centre
- April 27, 2023 – Port Melbourne, Australia at PICA
- April 28, 2023 – Penrith, Australia at Nepean Aerospace Park
- April 30, 2023 – Gold Coast, Australia at Broadwater Parklands
- May 26, 2023 – Napa Valley, California at BottleRock Napa Valley
- July 28, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
- July 30, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
- August 1, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at USANA Amphitheatre
- August 3, 2023 – Mountain View, California at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- August 5, 2023 – Auburn, Washington State at White River Amphitheatre
- August 6, 2023 – Bend, Oregon at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- August 7, 2023 – Wheatland, California at Toyota Amphitheatre
- August 9, 2023 – Irvine, California at FivePoint Amphitheatre
- August 10, 2023 – Chula Vista, California at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- August 11, 2023 – Highland, California at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino
- August 13, 2023 – Albuquerque, New Mexico at Isleta Amphitheater
- August 15, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavillion
- August 16, 2023 – Rogers, Arkansas at Walmart AMP
- August 17, 2023 – Huntsville, Alabama at The Orion Amphitheater
- August 19, 2023 – West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- August 20, 2023 – Tampa, Florida at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- August 22, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion
- August 24, 2023 – Holmdel, New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center
- August 25, 2023 – Gilford, New Hampshire at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- August 30, 2023 – Wantagh, New York at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- August 31, 2023 – Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live
- September 2, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage
- September 3, 2023 – Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Centre
- September 6, 2023 – Clarkston, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- September 8, 2023 – Franklin, Tennessee at FirstBank Amphitheater
- September 9, 2023 – Noblesville, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center
Tracing Smashing Pumpkins and their music career
Smashing Pumpkins was formed by Billy Corgan after the dissolution of his previous band, The Marked, and released their debut studio album, Gish, in 1991. The album was a minor success, charting at number 6 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.
Smashing Pumpkins broke into the mainstream music scene with their second album, Siamese Dream, which was released on July 27, 1993. The album peaked at number 10 on the Billboard 200 album chart and sold over 4 million copies in the US.
It was their third album, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, which gained Smashing Pumpkins critical acclaim. The album was not only a major commercial success but also gained the band a Best Hard Rock Performance award for the single Bullet with Butterfly Wings at the 1997 Grammy Awards.