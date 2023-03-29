Smashing Pumpkins have announced another leg of their The World is a Vampire Tour for this year, with the North American leg of the tour scheduled to take place from July 28 to September 9, 2023, in venues across North America. The North American leg of the tour will be preceded by the Australian leg of the tour.

The band announced this new tour, which will also feature performances by Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots, and Rival Sons, via a post on their official Instagram profile.

Live Nation Presale, which can be accessed with the code OPENER, starts on March 30, 2023. General tickets will be available from March 31, 2023, at 10 am local time. Prices are yet to be announced for North American tickets. Tickets will be available from www.ticketmaster.com

Tickets are also available for the Australian leg of the tour from https://www.viagogo.com and are currently priced at $179 plus processing fees, depending on the venue.

Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots to join Smashing Pumpkins on tour

Joining Smashing Pumpkins on tour will be the American rock band Interpol, who rose to prominence with their third studio album, Our Love to Admire, which was released on July 10, 2007, and peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Also present will be the San Diego-based rock band Stone Temple Pilots, who are best known for their second studio album, Purple, which peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Alongside Interpol and Stone Temple Pilots will be Long Beach-based rock band Rival Sons, who achieved major commercial success with their 2019 album, Feral Roots, which peaked at number 4 on the Swedish, Scottish, and Swiss album charts.

The full list of dates and venues for the Smashing Pumpkins tour is given below:

April 15, 2023 – Wollongong, Australia at Stuart Park

April 16, 2023 – Bribie Island, Australia at Sandstone Point

April 18, 2023 – Sydney, Australia at Hordern Pavilion

April 19, 2023 – Newcastle, Australia at Entertainment Centre

April 22, 2023 – Mornington Peninsula, Australia at Hastings Foreshore

April 23, 2023 – Ballarat, Australia at Kryal Castle

April 26, 2023 – Adelaide, Australia at Entertainment Centre

April 27, 2023 – Port Melbourne, Australia at PICA

April 28, 2023 – Penrith, Australia at Nepean Aerospace Park

April 30, 2023 – Gold Coast, Australia at Broadwater Parklands

May 26, 2023 – Napa Valley, California at BottleRock Napa Valley

July 28, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

July 30, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

August 1, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at USANA Amphitheatre

August 3, 2023 – Mountain View, California at Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 5, 2023 – Auburn, Washington State at White River Amphitheatre

August 6, 2023 – Bend, Oregon at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 7, 2023 – Wheatland, California at Toyota Amphitheatre

August 9, 2023 – Irvine, California at FivePoint Amphitheatre

August 10, 2023 – Chula Vista, California at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 11, 2023 – Highland, California at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino

August 13, 2023 – Albuquerque, New Mexico at Isleta Amphitheater

August 15, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavillion

August 16, 2023 – Rogers, Arkansas at Walmart AMP

August 17, 2023 – Huntsville, Alabama at The Orion Amphitheater

August 19, 2023 – West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 20, 2023 – Tampa, Florida at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 22, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion

August 24, 2023 – Holmdel, New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center

August 25, 2023 – Gilford, New Hampshire at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 30, 2023 – Wantagh, New York at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 31, 2023 – Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live

September 2, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage

September 3, 2023 – Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Centre

September 6, 2023 – Clarkston, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre

September 8, 2023 – Franklin, Tennessee at FirstBank Amphitheater

September 9, 2023 – Noblesville, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center

Tracing Smashing Pumpkins and their music career

Smashing Pumpkins was formed by Billy Corgan after the dissolution of his previous band, The Marked, and released their debut studio album, Gish, in 1991. The album was a minor success, charting at number 6 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.

Smashing Pumpkins broke into the mainstream music scene with their second album, Siamese Dream, which was released on July 27, 1993. The album peaked at number 10 on the Billboard 200 album chart and sold over 4 million copies in the US.

It was their third album, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, which gained Smashing Pumpkins critical acclaim. The album was not only a major commercial success but also gained the band a Best Hard Rock Performance award for the single Bullet with Butterfly Wings at the 1997 Grammy Awards.

