Sneakerella ending explained: Will El's dream come true?

Sneakerella, the highly anticipated musical rom-com, arrived exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, May 13. Directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, the movie is a refreshing, modern take on the fairytale classic Cinderella.

Starring It actor Chosen Jacobs, basketball legend John Salley and Little Fires Everywhere star Lexi Underwood, the movie tells the story of a young boy, El, who is fascinated by the world of sneakers. He is passionate about designing his own footwear and make it to the top as a professional sneaker designer one day.

A charming love story between El and Kira King, the daughter of sneaker tycoon Darius King. The movie has received many positive reviews from its viewers since its premiere for its vibrant visuals and heart-warming music.

Without further ado, let's take a look at Sneakerella's ending.

The ending of Sneakerella explained

Does El give his dream another shot?

It is safe to say that viewers have seen several remakes of Cinderella. However, what makes Disney+ musical rom-com Sneakerella quite refreshing is that it features a reversal of roles. A young boy named El is the 'Cinderella' while a fierce young girl named Kira takes on the role of the Prince.

The movie sees El facing many obstacles to fulfill his one true dream of impressing Darius King as a sneaker designer.

However, he makes one mistake. He feels pressured to lie when Kira asks him about his previous experiences with top brands after being immensely impressed by his sneaker designs. He hides the truth about him being only a stock boy.

Later on, his mean-spirited, jealous step brothers Zelly and Stacy reveal the truth to Kira and her father. El is heartbroken when Kira misunderstands him and tells him to go away. For a moment, El gave up on his dream. However, thanks to his friendly neighbor Gustavo and his best friend Sami, he gets back the zeal to fight for his dream one last time.

Does Kira forgive El? Does El's dream come true?

When El finally reaches the Sneakercon event, he asks for Kira's forgiveness. Kira also admits that she might have pressured him unknowingly to lie about his true identity. She forgives him and gives El another chance to fulfill his dream. El takes the opportunity to tell his true story in front of the Darius King and a huge crowd. He also showcases his amazing talent with the help of a gorgeously designed pair of sneakers.

After hearing what El has to say and after seeing his talent, the sneaker tycoon forgives him and offers him the dream opportunity El had been waiting for. Hence, at the end of Sneakerella, El's biggest dream comes true.

Sneakerella is currently streaming on Disney+.

