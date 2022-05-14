Sneakerella review: A heartwarming, feel-good musical

Sneakerella is the brand new Disney+ reimagination of the classic fairy-tale Cinderella that premiered on May 13, 2022. Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum is the director of the romantic comedy musical, while David Light, Tamara Chestna, Joseph Raso, George Gore II and Mindy Stern are the writers.

Chronicling the classic tale, the movie evidently provides the audience with a modern and unique representation. The musical depicts a beautiful growing love relationship between two young individuals from different backgrounds, El and Kira King. However, its main focus remains on El's one true dream of becoming a professional sneaker designer.

Sneakerella's promising cast list entails Chosen Jacobs as El, Lexi Underwood as Kira King, John Salley as Darius King, Devyn Nekoda as Sami, Juan Chioran as Gustavo, and several other actors.

Since its release, Disney+'s musical romantic comedy has been getting a lot of positive responses from audiences. Without any further delay, let's take a dive deep and find out how the movie turned out.

Sneakerella: A fun and uplifting take on the classics

A feel-good romantic comedy

The movie is bound to take the audience on an enthralling musical journey with its inspiring and heart-touching storyline. Although the movie is a reimagination of the classic tale of Cinderella, it has its intriguingly individual features that make it unique and quite refreshing.

The love story between Kira and El is the front and center of the movie. However, what makes it special is the representation of one's will to overcome different sets of obstacles to reach the dream destination and accomplish one's truest dream.

Director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum and all the writers of the movie have done an incredible job in giving it a modern take, which will surely appeal to and resonate with the younger generation. Without a doubt, with its vibrant and colorful visuals and alluring music composition, the movie will take the audience on a warm, fuzzy, and feel-good ride.

Great performance from the cast

The cast members in the romantic comedy musical, Sneakerella, have done a good job in portraying their characters on-screen. The lead on-screen pair of Chosen Jacobs as El and Lexi Underwood as Kira have done an amazing job.

Their adorably charming on-screen chemistry is bound to make the audience swoon. The scenes where the audience can witness them singing together to express their feelings, are quite absorbing and relaxing.

Apart from them, Devyn Nekoda as Sami, who is El's best friend, has also done a phenomenal job in portraying the quirky and super-supportive best friend.

Sneakerella's music is capitvating

It is safe to say that in the case of musicals, the expectations regarding music are always high. Undoubtedly, this Disney+ movie, did not disappoint. Throughout the entire movie, the audience will have the pleasure of enjoying some really enthusiastic, charming, and even soothing but uplifting music.

Music composer Elvin Ross deserves applause for giving such alluring music in the movie. Most of the songs are sung by the lead actors, Chosen Jacobs and Lexi Underwood, and they have done absolute justice to the composition. Hence, Sneakerella's soundtrack has the potential to become a fan-favorite.

Fans who love musicals and classic stories, especially with some fun twists, should definitely check out Sneakerella, currently streaming on Disney+.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan