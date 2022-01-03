Snowdrop Episode 6: Yeong Ro reveals her identity to Soo Ho in shocking twist

Episode 6 of Snowdrop sees Yeong Ro (Jisoo) and the other students continue to stay as Soo Ho's (Jung Hae In) hostage after the plans of the senior political executives fail. The Director of ANSP, Eun Chang Su, and his junior Nam Tae Il are running point on the rescue mission of the hostages.

However, no one inside the dorm, including Soo Ho and his comrades, is aware that the Director's daughter is also one of the hostages. In fact, she is none other than Yeong Ro, the young woman who had helped Soo Ho hide from ANSP agents at the beginning of the episode.

Snowdrop's latest episode sees Yeong Ro struggle to deal with reality. The man she helped escape is indeed a North Korean spy, and she has unintentionally put the lives of her dorm mates in danger.

She is extremely guilty because of this in Snowdrop, yet there isn't much that she can do at the moment. After all, she and her friends are now being held at gunpoint.

Yeong Ro breaks down at end of Snowdrop episode 6

As time passes by in Snowdrop, Soo Ho realizes that one of his comrades is gravely injured. So, in exchange for a few students, he asks the Director of ANSP to send in a doctor.

The Director hopes that his daughter is one of the students allowed to leave. What he isn't aware of as yet is that she hid Soo Ho in the first place.

This is a criminal offense that will affect him and his daughter's future were it to be revealed. At the moment in Snowdrop, though, the focus is on rescuing Yeong Ro and ensuring that the spies do not blow the building up along with themselves.

The students do not agree to the terms Soo Ho set for students to be released. So they protest and begin to blame Yeong Ro repeatedly.

The blame placed on her, and the unfair way Soo Ho continues to treat her friends, results in Yeong Ro breaking down in Snowdrop. Just as Soo Ho points his gun at women from the dorm to get them to keep quiet, Yeong Ro begins yelling.

She tells him to stop all of this and also swears at him. She calls him a communist for belonging to North Korea and tells him that there is something about her that he must know.

Yeong Ro understands that the only way he would let the other students go is if he knew there is a better bargaining chip to use in Snowdrop.

So she stands close to him and tells him that she is the daughter of ANSP's Director. Now, the question is whether he will change his mind about keeping hold of his hostages.

Also Read Article Continues below

The smile that audiences saw on Soo Ho's face at the end of the episode hints at something interesting to come in the upcoming episodes.

To mark the new season of Cobra Kai, here's a brand new exclusive interview.

Edited by Ravi Iyer