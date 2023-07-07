Sonic Prime season 2 cast list and characters explored

The second season of Netflix's Sonic Prime is all set to hit the streaming platform on Wednesday, July 13, 2023. The animated series centers around the various adventures of the titular character as he looks to save the world and his friends after a devastating battle nearly destroys the universe. Here's Netflix's official synopsis of the show:

''When an explosive battle with Dr. Eggman shatters the universe, Sonic races through parallel dimensions to reconnect with his friends and save the world.''

The show features Deven Mack in the titular role, along with numerous others voicing key supporting roles. The series is created by Duncan Rouleau, Steven T. Seagle, and Joe Kelly.

Netflix's Sonic Prime season 2 cast list: Who stars in the voice cast?

1) Deven Mack as Sonic the Hedgehog

Deven Mack voices the lead role of Sonic the Hedgehog in Netflix's Sonic Prime season 2. Sonic is known for his mysterious superpower: the ability to run at extremely high speeds. He's known to be an extremely righteous and generous hedgehog, who tries his best to save the world from being ruined.

His adventures form the core of the series' storyline, and it'll be fascinating to see how his character evolves over the course of the next season. Deven Mack has received high praise from viewers and critics for his performance in the first season and is expected to deliver another memorable performance in the upcoming installment. His other notable voice acting credits include Bakugan, Wishfart, Dragamonz, and many more.

2) Ashleigh Ball as Miles "Tails" Prower

Ashleigh Ball lends her voice to the character of Miles "Tails" Prower in Netflix's animated series. Miles is a fox who's Sonic's best friend. He's an extremely talented and skilled inventor who possesses the ability to fly with his tails. His equation with Sonic is one of the defining elements of the show.

Ashleigh Ball has been quite brilliant throughout the first season and viewers can expect her to deliver another riveting performance in the upcoming season. She's previously voiced several other memorable characters in Thor: Tales of Asgard, Barbie in A Mermaid Tale 2, The Steam Engines of Oz, and many more.

3) Brian Drummond as Dr. Eggman

Brian Drummond stars as Dr. Eggman in Sonic Prime season 2. Dr. Eggman is Sonic's biggest villain who's known for his exceptional IQ. His rivalry with Sonic the Hedgehog is one of the major aspects of the show. Brian Drummond perfectly captures his character's eccentricities and quirkiness with astonishing ease.

Drummond is a noted voice artist who's previously worked on numerous other popular animated series like Thor: Tales of Asgard, The Bravest Knight, Slugterra: Ghoul from Beyond, and Wishfart, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Sonic Prime also features the voices of several other actors, including:

Ian Hanlin as Shadow and the Big Cat

Adam Nurada as Knuckles

Shannon Chan-Kent as Amy Rose

Kazumi Evans as Rouge the Bat

Rachell Hofstetter as Squad Commander Red

Seán McLoughlin as Jack

Don't forget to catch all the episodes of Sonic Prime season 2 on Netflix on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 3 am ET.

