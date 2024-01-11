"Sounds dumb as hell, I’m in!"- Fans react wildly as No Way Up trailer drops online

Upcoming film No Way Up is all set to introduce a bizarre adventure where survivors of a plane crash must fight sharks on the aircraft. As offbeat as that sounds, its stylized trailer, which recently dropped online, has justified the premise with utmost honesty, giving an interesting look at how a shark can find its way into an airplane.

Given the plot, the trailer has amused fans to a great degree, with many viewers immediately getting on board.

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming Sharks film (Image via X)

No Way Up is set to be released in theatres later in 2024. The film is directed by Claudio Fäh and stars Sophie McIntosh, Will Attenborough, and Jeremias Amoore, among others.

Fans amused by the bizarreness of No Way Up

No Way Up's premise and execution are among the most offbeat ones we have seen from Hollywood in recent years. Its latest trailer has effectively driven the Twitter (now known as X) crowd wild, with most users claiming that they will watch the film simply because of how weird the plot sounds.

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming Sharks film (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming Sharks film (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming Sharks film (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming Sharks film (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming Sharks film (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming Sharks film (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming Sharks film (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming Sharks film (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming Sharks film (Image via X)

No Way Up is set to arrive later this year, with sources claiming it will be released on February 20, 2024.

The Claudio Fäh film will follow an airplane that crashes into the ocean. Things take a turn for the worse when sharks start attacking the surviving passengers.

The synopsis for the movie reads:

"Trapped underwater when their plane crashes into the ocean, survivors must find a way to escape as sharks start to circle the wreckage."

More details about the film should be out soon.