Soundtrack #1: Release date, plot, cast, trailers, news and everything to know about Park Hyun Shik, Han So-hee drama

Park Hyun-shik's next show after Happiness, Soundtrack #1, will see the star work in a melo-romance. The project has a stunning star cast and the show has been written by Ahn Sae-bom. The show is directed by Kim Hee-won, who also helmed the critically and commercially acclaimed 2021 series Vincenzo. There is a lot of anticipation among fans regarding Soundtrack #1.

The show will mark Han So-hee's return to K-Dramas after her success with the Netflix series My Name.

Here's all you need to know about Soundtrack #1

The show is slated to release on Disney+ on March 23, 2022. The episodes are expected to be streamed only on the OTT platform, and not on local Korean broadcasting channels.

Han Sun-woo, portrayed by actor Park Hyung-sik in this romance, is a photographer who ends up having to share his home with a strange woman. How his relationship progresses in the time that he stays with her will make the crux of Soundtrack #1.

Actor Han So-hee will portray the lead opposite Park Hyung-shik. Lee Eun-soo, her character, is a lyricist who undergoes a financial crunch, which is why she decides to stay in the same officetel as Sun-woo in the show.

Other characters from the show have not been revealed as of yet. The show, however, will mark the first collaboration between Park Hyung-shik and Han So-hee.

The show will portray the circumstances that lead to Han Sun-woo and Lee Eun-soo staying together in an apartment. The unplanned move causes an interruption in each of their lives that also influences their decisions. The short, four-episodes-long, series will also portray the progression of Sun-woo and Eun-soo's relationship.

Trailer of Sountrack #1

The trailer was released just a few weeks before the show's premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. It teases an interesting relationship between the two lead characters. It is a relationship that cannot be labeled, as both of them refuse to give up on their friendship to pursue anything romantic.

However, the question is whether they will remain friends or if they will build enough courage to explore a relationship that may very well be fulfilling.

