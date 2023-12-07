Squid Game: The Challenge season finale: Recap and more details explored

Squid Game: The Challenge wrapped up season 1 on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The segment started with the final three players, Sam Lantz, Phill Cain, and Mai Whelan, getting ready for the last game.

However, much like the Korean series that inspired the reality competition, the contestants were treated to a lavish last meal; for one, it was the last time they were a part of the show.

As another player was eliminated from the show, the remaining two went head-to-head as they competed in a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors. Ultimately, one person walked away a multimillionaire.

Mai Whelan wins Squid Game: The Challenge

The season finale, titled One Lucky Day, kicked off in the aftermath of Circle of Trust. Players 016, 287, and 451 were still in the race after having successfully eliminated their fellow contestants in the previous challenges.

Fans saw their journeys play out on screens before the guards entered with their dinner outfits. Much like the original show, the contestants were given black suits to wear to the dinner.

Player 451, or Phill, told the cameras that he was in a "precarious situation" since he had been bouncing from job to job. He noted that while the jobs were rewarding in unique ways and were helping him grow, they had all been low-paying:

"I've been living paycheck-to-paycheck my entire adult life," he added.

The Squid Game: The Challenge finalist added that if he won, he wouldn't keep most of the money as a lot of his friends and family have helped him throughout his life, and he'd never been able to "reciprocate."

The finalists then made their way to dinner, where they were seated at the iconic Triangle Squid Game table. In the middle of the tables was a podium containing a cloche.

Player 016, or Sam, told the cameras that he was incredibly proud of himself for making it so far in the game. He further noted that he's been able to come to terms with beating his friends to win the money.

Player 287, or Mai, spoke to the cameras about Sam and noted that there was a "coldness to him." She added that he was putting on a "facade."

The finalists feasted and got to know one another better. Phill opened up about being from Brazil and growing up in New Jersey. Sam opened up about growing up in a "super religious family" and his journey of self-discovery. He told the Squid Game: The Challenge cast members that it took him a while to realize that he was gay and that he wasn't welcomed by his family when he did.

After the meal, the guards returned and uncovered the middle cloche, which contained three buttons. The announcer told the players that when pushed, one of the buttons would turn green. This meant that the player who pushed it would move on to the next round and would get to choose who they would compete against.

Similarly, if the button turned gray, there would be no consequences for the player who pushed it. However, if it turned red, the player who pushed it would get eliminated.

Mai went first, and her button turned gray. Sam went next, and his button turned red. He was, thus, eliminated.

The two finalists, Mai and Phill, became the two finalists and competed in Rock, Paper, Scissors. The winner of each round had to try to unlock a safe. The first person to do so was to become the winner of Squid Game: The Challenge. Ultimately, Mai Whelan walked away with the $4.56 million prize.

Episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge are available to stream on Netflix.