Squid Game actor Lee Jung Jae's selfie with Leonardo DiCaprio goes viral

Squid Game actor Lee Jung Jae posted a picture with Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio on November 9. The picture was shared on the actor's social networking site and there were no captions along with it.

Lee Jung Jae seemed extremely happy in the picture and DiCaprio was all smiles for the same. Fans have since shared the picture and have expressed their happiness and excitement over it.

Fans believe that Lee Jung Jae's picture with Leonardo DiCaprio is a better flex than any

Fans commented that Lee Jung Jae's picture with DiCaprio was one of the best flexes they had seen online recently. However, not all attention was positive.

Many fans expressed that DiCaprio did not seem as happy as Lee Jung Jae in the picture and wondered what was up with his smile. Some fans also shared the same picture with captions such as "Lee Jung Jae and fan" to indicate that the fan in this picture was the Hollywood actor.

A few also noted that DiCaprio was two years younger than Lee Jung Jae, one of the most famous leading actors in the Korean entertainment industry.

The picture was taken at the LACMA Art and Film Gala held on November 6 in Los Angeles. Along with Lee Jung Jae, actors Lee Byun Hun, Park Hae Soo, and director Hwang Dong Hyuk of Squid Game were also present. It was reported that Lee Jung Jae appeared at the gala with his girlfriend of seven years.

Meanwhile, Squid Game director Hwang Dong Hyuk announced that the second season of Squid Game is currently in the works. He explained that the pressure from audiences for more is what led to the decision.

He said in an interview with the Associated Press,

"There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you left us with no choice! But I will say there will indeed be a second season."

In addition to this, he also said that Gi Hun will come back. He did not however reveal a tentative release schedule for the season and mentioned that it was still in the planning stages. NBC News reported the second season of the show was still under discussion, but clarified that nothing had been finalized as of now.

Edited by R. Elahi