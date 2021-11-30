The "No. 1 show on the planet" Squid Game bags Breakthrough Series at Gotham Awards 2021

Global sensation Squid Game continued its world domination by winning big at the Gotham Awards 2021.

The Netflix show has had an undeniable impact on the world of entertainment, becoming the streaming platform's most-watched show on the planet. Squid Game’s victory march is far from over, and the Gotham Award is just the first step.

👑🖤 @LJJsimp Squid Game team at the backstage of Gotham Awards after they receive their award. ✨

Squid Game team at the backstage of Gotham Awards after they receive their award. ✨https://t.co/ZtlOZzAF8o

Jason Bechervaise @Jasebechervaise SQUID GAME has won the Breakthrough Series (Long Form) Gotham Award beating English-language dramas such as the excellent SMALL AXE and IT’S A SIN (also great). I suspect it’ll bag a few others during the awards season. SQUID GAME has won the Breakthrough Series (Long Form) Gotham Award beating English-language dramas such as the excellent SMALL AXE and IT’S A SIN (also great). I suspect it’ll bag a few others during the awards season. https://t.co/9WxnhleUmV

Despite being the only non-English language film nominated in the category, Squid Game took home the trophy for Breakthrough Series – Long Format, which was accepted by creator and director Hwang Dong Hyuk. The Korean show beat the likes of The Underground Railroad and The Good Lord Bird.

'Squid Game' only non-English language series nominated for Breakthrough Series – Long Format category at 2021 Gotham Awards

The highly-anticipated Gotham Awards 2021 took place on November 29 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Representing Squid Game at the star-studded affair were Lee Jung Jae, Jung Ho Yeon, and director Hwang Dong Hyuk. The excitement of the Squid Game cast was palpable, and winning the coveted prize was the cherry on top.

The Gotham Awards, hosted by the Independent Filmmaker Project, are considered the first movie awards ceremony in the run-up to the Academy Awards, which are set to take place in March. This is the first time South Korean-made work has been recognized at the ceremony. Gotham accepts nominations for films and TV series with a budget of less than $35 million.

Squid Game took home the Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes) award at Gotham Awards, and director Hwang Dong Hyuk couldn't be prouder. The 50-year-old, who had to wait for over a decade to make Squid Game, exhibited his trademark tongue-in-cheek humor while accepting the trophy. He said:

“When I wrote this script 12 years ago in 2009, I did my best but no one liked it — they said it was too violent, absurd, weird. Once it aired, it took less than 12 days to become the No. 1 show on the planet.”

👑🖤 @LJJsimp [🎥] || Squid Game team receiving their award at Gotham Awards. Congratulations to all the cast and crew of Squid Game. 💗

[🎥] || Squid Game team receiving their award at Gotham Awards. Congratulations to all the cast and crew of Squid Game. 💗https://t.co/I7rGuDIQyl

Squid Game’s executive producer Kim Ji-yeon, while on-stage, revealed that it was her first time in New York City. One can’t think of a better reason to come to the Big Apple than winning the Gotham Awards.

Incidentally, Lee Jung Jae, who played the role of protagonist Seong Gi Hun, was nominated for a Gotham Award for Outstanding Performance In A New Series. Unfortunately, he lost by a whisker to Ethan Hawke (for The Good Lord Bird) and Thuso Mbedu (for The Underground Railroad), who were jointly awarded the prize.

While walking on the Gotham Awards red carpet prior to the awards ceremony, Hwang Dong Hyuk had spoken about Squid Game’s unforeseen success, and the impact the show has had on international television.

Highlighting the non-English language aspect of the survival show, he said:

"Unlike films, it's not very usual for people to watch a TV series with subs or dubs. So, I think Squid Game played a role in bringing down that barrier, and as a creator, I'm very proud to have played a role in that."

Variety @Variety #SquidGame director Hwang Dong-hyuk: "Unlike films, it's not very usual for people to watch a TV series with subs or dubs. So I think 'Squid Game' played a role in bringing down that barrier, and as a creator I'm very proud to have played a role in that." bit.ly/3E6Vyr8 #SquidGame director Hwang Dong-hyuk: "Unlike films, it's not very usual for people to watch a TV series with subs or dubs. So I think 'Squid Game' played a role in bringing down that barrier, and as a creator I'm very proud to have played a role in that." bit.ly/3E6Vyr8 https://t.co/1zCVeHTAQ3

Meanwhile, the show has also been nominated for Bingeworthy Show Of The Year at the People's Choice Awards, which will be held next week on December 7, as well as for Drama Program at the 2021 Rose d'Or Awards.

ً @jisoohoyeon squid game winning that gotham award. it’s coming for that emmy squid game winning that gotham award. it’s coming for that emmy

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Also, with the Primetime Emmy Awards scheduled for September 2022, Squid Game makers have their fingers crossed for a nomination. The show has a high chance of being considered for a Primetime Emmy, according to a spokesman for the Academy Of Television Arts & Sciences.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee