"Squid Game's Gong Yoo? Are you kidding me?": Ask angry fans of western media outlet

Actor Gong Yoo is looking forward to his first Netflix show, The Silent Sea. While promoting the upcoming show, a western media outlet addressed Gong Yoo as the "Squid Game actor." This tag has angered the fans of the legendary Korean actor.

Gong Yoo appeared in a cameo in Squid Game. This role did garner the attention of fans for many reasons. One of them was Gong Yoo's charm and charisma on screen. However, this is not a career-defining performance of the actor.

Fans share memes and troll media outlet that "disrespected" actor Gong Yoo

Among fans of Korean dramas and movies, there are other shows and movies that the actor has been a part of, which showcases his brilliant talent. So calling him a "Squid Game actor" was seen as a form of disservice to the actor's talent and filmography by his fans.

They responded to a tweet by a Western media outlet and slammed them for disrespecting the Coffee Prince actor. They also trolled them for not knowing Gong Yoo's work, even as they tried to hype the Korean release.

Pop Crave @PopCrave Watch the trailer for the ‘THE SILENT SEA,’ starring Bae Doona and #SquidGame ’s Gong Yoo, dropping December 24 on Netflix. Watch the trailer for the ‘THE SILENT SEA,’ starring Bae Doona and #SquidGame’s Gong Yoo, dropping December 24 on Netflix. https://t.co/PHw8m3qtaV

Donna Ortega @oDM0o @PopCrave Why are people saying they won't be watching? All because they put "Squid Games' Gong Yoo?" Idk it looks pretty good to me but if y'all really aren't gonna watch it over something as silly as that, that's just stupid 😭 @PopCrave Why are people saying they won't be watching? All because they put "Squid Games' Gong Yoo?" Idk it looks pretty good to me but if y'all really aren't gonna watch it over something as silly as that, that's just stupid 😭

4ever1with9 @4ever1with9 @PopCrave The man did not take on zombies and lived 1,000 years for you to call him “squid game’s Gong Yoo” put some respect to his name @PopCrave The man did not take on zombies and lived 1,000 years for you to call him “squid game’s Gong Yoo” put some respect to his name

Annoyinghaseyo @thisismyalibi



COFFEE PRINCE

BIG

TRAIN TO BUSAN

SILENCED

GOBLIN



What in the worlddd is this??!! 😑 @PopCrave There are so many other dramas and movies you could have named???!!!!COFFEE PRINCEBIGTRAIN TO BUSANSILENCEDGOBLINWhat in the worlddd is this??!! 😑 @PopCrave There are so many other dramas and movies you could have named???!!!! COFFEE PRINCEBIGTRAIN TO BUSANSILENCED GOBLINWhat in the worlddd is this??!! 😑

elly @ohlorlor987 @PopCrave Don't advertise if U guys can't respect one of the leads. So disgustingly not cool!🤢Hollywood is now turning into US remake of Gong Yoo's famous movie -Train to Busan.And u only know squid game out of many Gong Yoo's characters. Netflix isn't only source of entertainment u know. @PopCrave Don't advertise if U guys can't respect one of the leads. So disgustingly not cool!🤢Hollywood is now turning into US remake of Gong Yoo's famous movie -Train to Busan.And u only know squid game out of many Gong Yoo's characters. Netflix isn't only source of entertainment u know.

abbie⁷ ☁️ @kkyuaris @PopCrave He’s one of South Korea’s most iconic actors can y’all stop only relating him to squid game… @PopCrave He’s one of South Korea’s most iconic actors can y’all stop only relating him to squid game…

It must also be noted that Squid Game is not the only international hit in which the actor played a part. He starred in one of the most well-known Korean films -- a big zombie post-apocalypse -- directed by Yeon Sang-Ho called Train to Busan.

The film is also available to stream on Netflix. Another globally popular work of the actor includes his K-Drama titled Goblin: The Lonely and Great God. In it, he starred opposite Kim Go Eun. The supernatural drama saw Gong Yoo play the role of a goblin. The show also did huge wonders for the popularity of another Hallyu actor, Lee Dong Wook.

But fans' anger at the media outlet is understandable. Fans also pointed out that the actor is not new or upcoming, but a famous one back home. They did not appreciate the indifferent manner in which he was addressed in the media.

The Silent Sea, also starring Bae Doo Na, is a space drama directed by Choi Hang Yong and is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 24.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar