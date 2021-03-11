Stacey Dash's apology backfires as Twitter savagely roasts her with memes

Former actress turned political spokesperson Stacey Dash recently pulled a 180 on her stance on Donald Trump and issued an apology for her actions over the past few years.
Stacey Dash was known to be an avid Trump supporter and considered herself an "angry, conservative black woman" on Fox News. The "Clueless" star has tried hard to shake off her past associations with the public apology, but the internet is not having any of it.
Stacey Dash gets roasted after apologizing for her past behavior
Stacey Dash gave the public apology in an interview with the Daily Mail, claiming that she lived her life in anger and was surrounded by a lot of hate. She stated that she perpetuated that hate and now regrets it.
Dash added that anger can destroy people and has led her to a lot of mistakes.
Here's an excerpt from her apology:
"There are things that I am sorry for. Things that I did say that I should not have said them the way I said them. They were very arrogant and prideful and angry. And that's who Stacey was, but that's not who Stacey is now. Stacey's someone who has compassion, empathy."
The actress has drummed up a lot of political angst since her Fox News days and now wants to make amends. Since the Capitol Riots in January 2021, Dash stated that she was "completely done" with supporting Trump. She also condemned the violence that took place.
Twitter users do not forget, and they also don't forgive. Stacey Dash has been mercilessly trolled and ridiculed since the statements, with users pointing out that she's only switching sides because it's no longer profitable for her to drum up hate.
Here are some reactions on Twitter to her apology:
