Stacey Dash's apology backfires as Twitter savagely roasts her with memes

Former actress turned political spokesperson Stacey Dash recently pulled a 180 on her stance on Donald Trump and issued an apology for her actions over the past few years.

Stacey Dash was known to be an avid Trump supporter and considered herself an "angry, conservative black woman" on Fox News. The "Clueless" star has tried hard to shake off her past associations with the public apology, but the internet is not having any of it.

Stacey Dash gets roasted after apologizing for her past behavior

Breaking! Stacey Dash is apologizing. Maybe Omarosa can give her tips on where to go on the apology tour. They always wanna come back home, dont they?



This part, “I was the angry, conservative, Black woman. I made alot of mistakes cuz of that anger." 😐 https://t.co/qCBgD67J9F pic.twitter.com/XFa4aKFpOu — Clay 'Didn't Hold My Vote Hostage' Cane (@claycane) March 11, 2021

Stacey Dash gave the public apology in an interview with the Daily Mail, claiming that she lived her life in anger and was surrounded by a lot of hate. She stated that she perpetuated that hate and now regrets it.

Dash added that anger can destroy people and has led her to a lot of mistakes.

Here's an excerpt from her apology:

"There are things that I am sorry for. Things that I did say that I should not have said them the way I said them. They were very arrogant and prideful and angry. And that's who Stacey was, but that's not who Stacey is now. Stacey's someone who has compassion, empathy."

The actress has drummed up a lot of political angst since her Fox News days and now wants to make amends. Since the Capitol Riots in January 2021, Dash stated that she was "completely done" with supporting Trump. She also condemned the violence that took place.

Twitter users do not forget, and they also don't forgive. Stacey Dash has been mercilessly trolled and ridiculed since the statements, with users pointing out that she's only switching sides because it's no longer profitable for her to drum up hate.

Here are some reactions on Twitter to her apology:

Stacey Dash: I apologize



Black Twitter: pic.twitter.com/iFw6Rw4hoY — DavaStarr (@DavaStarr) March 11, 2021

Stacey Dash: Hey Guys Am Back...



Black Society: pic.twitter.com/y6n9yjYsGh — MrTV_Mmekwa (@MmekwaMrtv) March 11, 2021

When black Twitter see Stacey Dash tryna ease her way back in the black community pic.twitter.com/vlSwYk5Eo9 — Mr.Gemini♊ (@RonnieThaGreat) March 11, 2021

Not Stacey Dash trying to cupid shuffle her way back into our good graces 💀. The door is closed my love. — Sara Bellum. 🧠 (@_savethebeez) March 11, 2021

Stacey Dash: “ i’m no longer a white woman guys I’m part of the black community again”



The Black community:pic.twitter.com/63STiXpMYk — 𝕋𝕪𝕣𝕠𝕟𝕖 𝔽𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕖 🔥🔥🔥 (@OhSayLesss) March 11, 2021

Stacey Dash is now sorry she associated herself with Trump, says she's struggling in Hollywood now.



Us: pic.twitter.com/vPNwrzXN1Z — Veronica McDonald🗣 (@Purify_toast17) March 11, 2021

Fox News dropped Stacey Dash and now she wants to return to the black community because no one will hire her Hollywood anymore pic.twitter.com/Cax9sZm218 — Shamar English (@english_shamar) March 11, 2021

Stacey Dash: Being a supporter of Trump has put me in a box that I do not belong in 😭



Black Twitter: pic.twitter.com/GcGRx3VxKr — John Paul (@JohnSLPaul) March 11, 2021

Stacey dash: I'm sorry or whatever can I come back?



Us: pic.twitter.com/kEqHhnjXYo — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) March 11, 2021

Black Twitter reacting Stacey Dash’s “apology”: pic.twitter.com/gxrtFuNuuJ — Pièce de Résistance (@PieceDeReSister) March 11, 2021

Stacey Dash's most notable comments include suggestions to end Black History Month and shutdown BET in the interest of equality.



Dash even cosigned Trump’s statement following the 2017 Charlottesville neo-Nazi rally in Virginia that there were “very fine people on both sides,” pic.twitter.com/7gchMvaHsM — ☭ Nudi (@Nudiustertian_1) March 11, 2021

Stacey Dash: I used to be hateful but Trump isn't president anymore so now I love everyone. Please love me 😭😭😭 https://t.co/b0AxGjP6wD — Sissy is Embarrassed By Shih Tzu Say (@sissyroxx) March 11, 2021

Stacey Dash: I want back in.



Us: pic.twitter.com/sy1zEmTPoc — Double L must Rock The Bells (@LoveThePuck) March 11, 2021

