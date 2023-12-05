STAMPD x UGG Classic pull-on boot collaboration: Where to get, release date and more details explored

STAMPD x UGG Classic pull-on boot collaboration brings together Los Angeles-based brand STAMPD, known for its modern take on streetwear, and UGG, a name synonymous with cozy footwear.

This partnership marks their third venture together, showcasing a creative blend of classic comfort with practical utility. The collection sees a reimagining of UGG's iconic pull-on boot, breathing new life into a beloved design.

This collaboration stands out for its unique approach to the classic boot. Available in black, taupe, and military camo, the collection introduces versatility and adaptability to the familiar UGG silhouette. Each pair of boots is accompanied by two sets of interchangeable UGG guards, enhancing their functionality.

These guards are not just a practical addition; they are a style statement, available in black, taupe, camo, clear, and blue. The taupe and clear guards offer an innovative glow-in-the-dark feature, adding an element of fun and flair to the footwear.

The release date for this exciting collection is set for December 9, exclusively online. Following the online launch, the boots will be available at the STAMPD La Brea location later that same day.

For those who prefer online shopping, UGG’s official site will feature the collection starting December 12. Although the price has not been disclosed at the time of writing, the anticipation for this release is palpable among fashion and footwear enthusiasts.

STAMPD x UGG Classic Pull-On Boot (Image via Supreme)

The STAMPD x UGG Classic pull-on boot collaboration is a celebration of innovative design and functionality. Each colorway – black, taupe, and military camo – brings its own unique personality to the collection.

The boots' versatility is further enhanced by the interchangeable UGG guards. These guards are designed to make the boots waterproof and winter-ready, a necessity for harsh weather conditions.

The inclusion of glow-in-the-dark options in taupe and clear guards adds an unexpected and playful twist to the design.

Chris Stamp, the founder of STAMPD, drew inspiration for this collection from his childhood experiences in Aspen's mountains. His vision was to elevate winter attire with modern and functional designs.

The UGG guards epitomize this vision, offering both versatility and utility, perfectly equipped for winter’s challenges.

The campaign for this collaboration mirrors the diversity and inclusivity of the collection itself. Featuring a group of individuals with personal connections to Stamp and the STAMPD brand, the campaign captures the essence of the collection’s versatility.

Shot by Jack Waterlot and styled by Jean Chung, the campaign highlights the many styling possibilities of these reimagined boots.

The STAMPD x UGG Classic pull-on boot collaboration is more than just a fusion of two brands; it's a celebration of innovation, functionality, and style.

The collection's versatility, coupled with its unique design features like the interchangeable guards and glow-in-the-dark options, makes it a must-have for fashion-forward individuals.

Available from December 9 online, and later in-store and on UGG's official site, this collection is poised to be a trendsetter in winter footwear.

Whether braving the city streets or exploring snowy mountain paths, these boots offer the perfect blend of comfort, style, and practicality, embodying the essence of both STAMPD and UGG's commitment to quality and innovation