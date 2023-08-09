Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 10 release date, time, and more details

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 10, titled Hegemony, is scheduled to arrive on Paramount+ on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 3 am ET/12 am PT.

The hit show chronicles the journeys of the USS Enterprise in the year 2259, almost seven years before the events of the original Star Trek series. The enterprise piloted by Captain Christopher Pike has been developed solely to discover odd new worlds that no one knows of, and looking for new life, and explore new civilizations.

Every episode of the show sees the enterprise's crew encounter new challenges as they face hostile aliens and natural calamities, while also fighting with their own personal demons. However, despite the challenges, the crew always manages to overcome difficulties and unite.

The show has been lauded by critics and global audiences for its beautiful storytelling and nuanced character development. Owing to its immense popularity, the show was renewed in March 2023, even before the second season started airing.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 10 - The Enterprise goes head to head with the Gorn

Anson Mount as Captain Pike in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Image via IMDb)

While an official promo teaser for the upcoming episode of the show has not been released by Paramount+, based on various sources online, the episode will focus entirely on the deadly threat of the Gorn, a reptilian species that has a hostile history with the Federation.

The Enterprise will face many new challenges as they try to take down the deadly species before they launch another attack. It'll be interesting to see how Captain Christopher Pike reacts to the situation, given that his motto has always been that war is never the solution. However, in this particular situation war is the only answer needed.

He will be faced with many difficult situations and will have to find a way to overcome his personal morals if he wants to save the Federation once and for all.

The official synopsis of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One explore new worlds around the galaxy on the U.S.S. Enterprise."

With numerous interesting storylines in the mix, the upcoming episode of the show promises to be a must-watch for fans.

More about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

The official synopsis of the show, as per Paramount+, reads:

"In season two of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilisations.''

It further reads:

"The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any Star Trek series.''

The show hosts an exceptionally talented cast with acclaimed actor Anson Mount in the lead role. The actor has received much praise from audiences for perfectly encapsulating the idealistic yet conflicted character of Captain Christopher Pike.

The show also features numerous other actors and actresses essaying pivotal roles including Rebecca Romijn as Number One, Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga, among others.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 10 premieres on Paramount+ on August 10, 2023, at 3 am ET/12 am PT.