Stassi Schroeder Mommy Dearest Tour 2023: Tickets, venues, dates, and more

Reality TV star Stassi Schroeder has announced her highly awaited Mommy Dearest Tour, her first in three years. She recently became a first-time mother and is set to hit the road in the coming months, performing in select cities across the country.

The tour will start on March 13, 2023 and will make a stop in several cities across the United States. While Fort Lauderdale on May 19 is the her last stop at the moment, more dates are set to be added to the tour.

The news of Stassi starting her tour while pregnant has sent a wave of excitement among her fans. They cannot wait to see what Stassi has in store for them.

In an Instagram video, she said:

“Yes, the Mommy Dearest tour because I may be a mom, but I am still edgy as f*ck, okay, I still am."

Explaining how she went back and forth on the decision to go on tour, she said:

“I can’t be pregnant and go on tour. And then I was like, ‘yes, I can, let’s do this sh*t.'"

Stassi Schroeder's Mommy Dearest Tour will kick off on March 14

The Mommy Dearest tour will start on March 13, 2023, and will continue until April 19, 2023.

Stassi has announced 11 shows for now:

March 13, 2023 Minneapolis, MN Pantages Theatre

March 15, 2023 Chicago,The Vic Theatre

March 16, 2023 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre

April 3, 2023 Austin, TX Paramount Theatre

April 5, 2023 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre

April 9, 2023 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

April 11, 2023 Philadelphia, PA Fillmore

April 12, 2023 New York, NY Town Hall

April 13, 2023 Boston, MA Chevalier Theatre

April 18, 2023 Orlando, FL The Plaza Live

April 19, 2023 Fort Lauderdale, FL The Parker

Tickets are priced at $249 and are available to buy on Stassi Schroeder's official website.

The tour will also feature special appearances from Taylor Strecker and Schroeder's husband Beau Clark, promising an unforgettable night which no fans will ever dare to miss.

Schroeder is known for a popular reality TV Show Vanderpump Rules

Stassi Schroeder at an award show (Image Via Getty)

Stassi Schroeder grew up in New Orleans. She is a famous star of the popular reality TV show Vanderpump Rules.

She appeared on the show for eight seasons, becoming one of its most recognizable stars. In addition to her work on Vanderpump Rules, Schroeder has also made appearances on other TV shows and podcasts, and has authored several books.

In 2020, her career hit a snag when she was fired from Vanderpump Rules due to allegations of racism. However, she has since apologized for her past behavior and is working to move forward in her career.

She has been open about her struggles with addiction and has credited her relationship with actor Beau Clark with helping her stay sober. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Hartford, in January 2021.

Despite the ups and downs of her career and personal life, Schroeder remains a popular and influential figure in the entertainment world, and is known for her bold personality and outspoken opinion.

Poll : 0 votes