'Station 19' fans emotional over Marina and Baby Pru

Station 19, Season 5 Episode 6 (Image via demidlwv/Twitter)
Station 19, Season 5 Episode 6 (Image via demidlwv/Twitter)
Sourav Chakraborty
Modified Nov 19, 2021 11:43 AM IST
Feature

Station 19 just aired one of its most emotional episodes following the death of the first major character in the series so far. Dean Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan) was killed off in the previous episode when pipelines exploded all over the neighborhood. With such an important character gone, this episode served as a break from all the high intensity action and as a follow-up to a major change in the show.

Of course, when a character dies an accidental death, there are many strings left loose. The most important one in this case was Pru, the infant daughter of Dean MIller, who he had planned to entrust to Ben Warren (Jason George). Between the many overwhelming scenes and ultimately a negative twist at the end, there are some moments that caught the eyes of the fans:

Omg I can’t stop watching this , it’s insane the way Maya is looking at her 😩 #station19 https://t.co/NUgAu3qUOo

Are Maya and Carina (Marina) the favourite couple of 'Station 19'?

Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) and Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato) were always adored by fans of Station 19. But in today's episode, the presence of Baby Pru changed their dynamic up a whole lot.

Fans were absolutely delighted and couldn't stop talking about it. One Twitter user commented:

this is everything I’ve ever dreamed for you guys don’t understand #station19 https://t.co/gj50pXT0mQ

Seeing Maya and Carina being moms was a highlight of the Station 19 episode, and Twitter fans were all about Marina and Baby Pru:

how not to be in love with them #station19 https://t.co/BjOliTNlNp
her face please #station19 https://t.co/sdLUtiFvYd
carina using baby voice to talk to her is the cutest thing i've seen today #Station19 @spampistefania https://t.co/SncYW7GGO6
MARINA FANDOM WE WIN TODAY #Station19 https://t.co/EFhNhfxrmG

Fans were also quick to draw comparisons between older scenes of a much younger Baby Pru and the current scenario, with one fan commenting on how quickly things changed. It was surely a throwback moment for fans who have been following the series since its inception:

Just how fast the night changes? #station19 https://t.co/5OQlisziq0

However, the peak moment for fans of Station 19 came near the end of the show when Carina and Maya decided that they wanted a baby of their own:

m: let’s have a babie!c: for real?m: yeah. #Station19 <3 https://t.co/BEUCIK8wSt
DID THEY JUST SAY...#Station19 https://t.co/ck9FCDJK91
they’re owning the ‘i don’t but i do for you, with you.’ #station19 @spampistefania @D_SAVRE https://t.co/mUsKW8d36k
LETS HAVE A BABY #Station19 https://t.co/9ZOwUpZEGD

Though the tone of the show has been tragic over the past week, this development offers something to look forward to as a new member's arrival to the Station 19 family seems imminent. The next episode is scheduled to be released on 9 December 2021 following the Thanksgiving break.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
