'Station 19': Getting back post Dean Miller's death

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 6, titled "Little Girl Blue", continues the story from where it left off after the "pipeline explosions". In the previous episode, the show lost one of its most important characters, Dean Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan).

The latest episode focuses on the firefighters of Station 19 getting back with a celebration of Thanksgiving though everyone is emotionally overwhelmed, and tension can be felt in the air.

In this Thanksgiving special, the teams of Station 19 and Station 23 attempt to celebrate the festival in a special way. The presence of Miller's baby, Pru, seems to be a focal point of this episode, and from what is evident from the promo for the next episode, it will continue to be about Pru.

An emotionally overwhelmed 'Station 19'

From the beginning of this episode, tension in the air could be felt around the characters, which is natural after such massive trauma. It was like time off from a normal routine, a time to heal. But the emotional overload at the station got the better of some beloved firefighters.

In a notable scene, Travis Montgomery (Jay Hayden) indirectly confronts his father about his sexual orientation, in the process, pushing his father to confess in front of the station and his mother about him being gay.

Victoria Hughes (Barrett Doss) also goes through one such overwhelming moment, when she realizes that Dean may have been in love with her and she never knew.

Ingrid Saunders (Lindsey Gort) also suffered a breakdown. Though not a part of the team, she was rescued by Ben Warren (Jason George) after being unwillingly set off by him.

Other characters, too, had similar experiences on the day. However, towards the end, there was some comic relief, a little resolution, and some celebration in a family-like way, indicating it would get better as long as they all stick together.

Beyond the Thanksgiving special

As discussed before, baby Pru is a major plot point for the next episode, and the end of Season 5's sixth episode has already set the stage for that. Throughout the episode, Baby Pru's future is discussed multiple times, including why her mother doesn't deserve to keep her after abandoning her as a baby.

As stated by Miller before, he wants Pru to be taken care of by Ben.

The ending, however, was a twist, as Pru's grandfather steps in to claim the baby. Despite the arguments from Ben and the rest of the team, he decides to take the baby away,

In the promo for the next episode of Station 19, it is implied that Ben and his wife, Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), will not be giving up on Baby Pru, and perhaps a court case will ensue.

The show will surely be back to its usual intensity in the coming weeks, but Dean Miller will be missed.

