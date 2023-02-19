Station 19 Season 6 Episode 7 release date, plot and more

Station 19 Season 6, the latest season of the highly riveting action drama series, is all set to release its 7th episode. Station 19 Season 6 episode 7 will make its debut exclusively on the ABC TV Network on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). Stacy McKee is the creator of the series.

Fans of the ABC show have been eagerly waiting to see what the new episode 7 of the series' 6th season will bring to the table, especially after Station 19 Season 6 episode 6, titled, 'Everybody Says Don't', had such an interesting series of events.

So, without further ado, let's dive right in and find out all about the upcoming seventh episode of season 6 of the series, ahead of the episode's arrival on ABC Channel.

Learn all about Station 19 Season 6 episode 7 before the episode debuts on ABC Channel

How to watch Station 19 Season 6 episode 7?

As stated earlier, the highly awaited 7th episode of the series' sixth season will be released on Thursday, February 23, 2023, exclusively on ABC Network. The airtime of the upcoming new episode will be 8:00 pm ET.

To watch the new episode, the audience only requires a connection to the ABC TV Network. All previous episodes of the series are also available for viewers to stream on the popular streaming platform Hulu.

What can fans expect from the upcoming episode 7 of the ABC series' 6th season?

The latest 7th episode of the series' season 6 has been titled 'We Build Then We Break'. The names of the writer and director of the episode have not yet been revealed. The official synopsis for the new episode of season 6, given by ABC TV Channel, reads:

"After a terrifying lightning strike, the crew works overtime to extinguish a fire at Meredith Grey's home; Maya is rushed to the hospital for a medical emergency."

Take a look at the official promo video clip for the new episode here:

The official synopsis and promo clip provides the audience with clues and a glimpse of what the episode has in store for them. By the looks of it, it is evident that the entire team will be seen in action to put out the horrifying fire at the home of Meredith Grey.

The episode will also display Maya being taken to the hospital due to a severe medical emergency. Thus, it is safe to say that the audience is in for an episode full of emotionally driven drama and action.

Station 19 Season 6 cast list explored

The cast list for the series' latest season 6 entails Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andrea 'Andy' Herrera, Jason George as Dr. Benjamin 'Ben' Warren, Barrett Doss as Victoria 'Vic' Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Danielle Savre as Maya Deluca-Bishop, Pat Healy as Michael Dixon, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson and Josh Randall as Sean Beckett.

The sixth season of the series premiered on October 6, 2022. As per the official brief description of the action drama series, released by ABC:

"A group of heroic Seattle firefighters risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock."

Don't forget to watch Station 19 Season 6 episode 7, which will arrive on ABC on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes