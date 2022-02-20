Who is Stephanie Miller from 'Top Chef'? Bismarck native owns two restaurants

Stephanie Miller is one of the 15 contestants set to participate in Top Chef Season 19. She is a talented chef and owner of two restaurants in her hometown of Bismarck, North Dakota.

The restaurants, Butterhorn and Shelter Belt, are co-owned by Miller and her husband Shane Cornelius, who is also a chef by profession. Butterhorn is a fine dining place that focuses on Italian and French cuisine, while Shelter Belt is more of a casual diner.

Miller’s love for cooking came at a very young age after seeing her grandmother cook for her large family. Sharing her family background, she told a local news portal:

“I grew up in a ranching, farming family. My grandparents and my mom made everything from scratch every day for our family and to see the joy it gave them.”

Stephanie Miller pursued a pre-medical course

Before aspiring to become a chef, Miller pursued a pre-medical course at the University of North Dakota. She soon switched careers and got her admission into Le Cordon Bleu, a culinary school in Minneapolis.

Miller then got busy for the next seven years working for James Beard-nominated chefs Doug Flicker and Lenny Russo. She later became an executive chef at Piccolo, an Italian eatery that was named the city’s best Italian restaurant in 2016.

She then moved back to Bismarck with her husband and launched two restaurants. Speaking about her decision to return to North Dakota, Miller said:

"No matter how many places you go, no matter where you travel, I think people in North Dakota kind of know, you always want to come back here. Especially if you grew up here, it’s a really special place. And I wanted to cook for the people I know and love. My friends and my family and people I grew up with.”

She further admitted to being under a lot of pressure as she is participating in Top Chef. However, Miller is confident that things will work out for good.

All about Top Chef Season 19

Apart from Miller, the contestants of Top Chef include Ashleigh Shanti, Jackson Kalb, Damarr Brown, Nick Wallace, Jae Jung, Sam Kang, Jo Chan, Leia Gaccione, Monique Feybesse, Evelyn Garcia, Buddha Lo, Robert Hernandez, Sarah Welch, and Luke Kolpin.

Gail Simmons and Tom Colicchio will be the head judges, while Padma Lakshmi will host and judge Top Chef.

Season 19 is set to premiere on Bravo on Thursday, March 3 at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET).

