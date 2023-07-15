Steven Soderbergh’s Command Z: Meet the cast

Steven Soderbergh's highly anticipated sci-fi comedy series, Command Z, is set to arrive on Monday, July 17, 2023, on Soderbergh's website extension765.com. The series' premise revolves around a scientist and his staff, who, to make the future more "livable, fair, and decent," travels to the past and seeks to change the outcome of several important events.

The official synopsis of the series, as per IMDb, reads:

"A scientist who tasks his employees with a "historic" mission to travel back in time to revise history and save the world."

Created by notable director Steven Soderbergh, the series has already garnered global acclaim for its first-of-a-kind plot. In addition to the aesthetic cinematography and intriguing premise, the series features an incredibly talented star cast that has caught the attention of many for their phenomenal portrayal of characters in the series trailer.

Steven Soderbergh's Command Z: Michael Cera and other actors who star in the sci-fi comedy drama

1) Michael Cera

Michael Cera plays the lead role of the scientist in Command Z. At the offset of the show's trailer, Cera's character appears as a disembodied head on the screen on the worker's projector, where he can be seen revealing that he's developed a new time travel technology in order to alter some significant events in the past to reverse their impact in the future.

Cera's character is the head of all operations of the team and therefore is responsible for the chaos that ensues when the team of workers finds themselves in difficult circumstances. However, the scientist is vague in his information about wanting to change these seemingly random events in the past. There is something unsettling about him that the workers soon notice, leading them to decipher the truth by themselves.

The actor has been praised for his portrayal of the eccentric character in the series' trailer, and fans can't wait to see what the show holds in store for them. Viewers will be well acquainted with Cera from his previous roles in numerous television shows and films, including Superbad, Arrested Development, This is the End, Year One, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, among others. He is also set to star in the highly anticipated Greta Gerwig film Barbie, where he plays the role of Alan.

2) Chloe Radcliffe

Standup comedian Chloe Radcliffe will be playing the role of one of the staff members of the scientist's ensemble. In the trailer for the series, Radliffe's character could be seen as an eager and inquisitive member of the bunch who's excited to be a part of the scientist's experiment.

While not many details are known about her character, it will be interesting to see how the show manages to explore her character, particularly among the group. Radcliffe is new to the acting industry, having been a writer for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for several years, and Command Z will be her debut project.

3) Roy Wood Jr.

Actor Roy Wood Jr. would be playing the role of yet another member of the scientist's team for the project in Command Z. His character shares amazing chemistry with Chloe Radcliffe's character, as can be seen in the trailer, and it'll be exciting to see how the show explores this particular dynamic.

Roy Wood Jr. has previously starred in numerous television series including This Is Not Happening, Confess, Fletch, Sullivan & Son, Space Force, and The Opening Act, among others.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the series will also feature actors JJ Maley and Liev Schreiber.

Command Z premieres on Monday, July 17, 2023, exclusively on extension765.com.