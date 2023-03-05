Stranger Next Door on Lifetime: Cast list and characters explored

The upcoming Lifetime thriller film, Stranger Next Door, is all set to premiere on the channel on Sunday, March 5, 2023. The movie focuses on a former law enforcement officer who leads an extremely secluded life after a devastating trial. Her life takes a shocking turn following the arrival of a new neighbor. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, according to Lifetime:

''Medically retired law enforcement officer, Rochelle Sellers, secluded after a highly publicized trial where she identified a law enforcement officer in a crime, spends most of her time working from home, consulting, in hopes for a new start. After being ostracized by her former department, she lost everything, and now she resides with her father where she is his primary caretaker. It’s a lonely life, but Rochelle accepts it.''

The description further states,

''As she settles into her normalcy, Rochelle’s world is turned around, when a new neighbor moves in next door. She is instantly fascinated by him. He looks like something straight out of her dreams. One night she unintentionally gets his attention, and something happens.''

The synopsis concludes,

''The mysterious, se*y, and edgy stranger becomes interested in her, obsessively so. What started as a fantasy crush elevates into a dangerous game that risks far more than heartbreak. This stranger is much more than he seems.''

The film stars Vicky Jeudy in the lead role along with various others playing important supporting roles. It is directed by Victoria Rowell and written by Camara Davis.

Lifetime's Stranger Next Door cast: Vicky Jeudy and others to star in new thriller movie

1) Vicky Jeudy as Rochelle Sellers

Vicky Jeudy dons the role of Rochelle Sellers in Lifetime's Stranger Next Door. Rochelle used to work as a law enforcement officer and now leads an isolated life. Her relationship with her new neighbor forms the crux of the story. Viewers can expect a powerful performance from the actress.

Apart from Stranger Next Door, Vicky Jeudy is known for her performances in numerous other popular films and TV series like Orange is the New Black, Romeo and Juliet in Harlem, and many more.

2) Skyh Black as Jesse

Skyh Black portrays the character of Jesse in the upcoming Lifetime thriller film. Based on the synopsis, it seems like Jesse is Rochelle's next-door neighbor with whom she shares a passionate relationship. It'll be interesting to see how the film will explore his character.

Skyh Black has previously appeared in Lace, Kinky, and All the Queen's Men, among many more.

3) Tim Reid as Ernest Sellers

Actor Tim Reid essays the role of Ernest Sellers in Stranger Next Door. More details about his character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but viewers can expect him to play a key role in the film.

Tim Reid's other acting credits include A Welcome Home Christmas, Radio Christmas, Check Inn to Christmas, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Stranger Next Door also features numerous others playing important supporting roles:

Angela Davis as Terry Ensley

Kendra Luster as Emma

Tim Bensch as Bobby Carr

Don't forget to catch Stranger Next Door on Lifetime on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

