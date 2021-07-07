"Everything has become fantastic": Fans praise Bangchan as Stray Kids' takes the top spot on the Billboard charts

Billboard Charts shared on June 6th that Stray Kids' new MV Mixtape: Oh has debuted at No 1 spot on this week's World Digital Song Sales chart. The K-pop band has featured on this list 25 times in the past. However, this is their first No 1 spot.

The news has made fans extremely happy, and they have taken to Twitter to share it with others. This achievement is also very important for Stray Kids as it marked the return of member Hyunjin after a break of four months.

Stray Kids is 4th generation leaders say fans

Fans also shared that while this was not officially Stray Kids' comeback. Fans excitedly claimed that this was how talented the winner of MNET's Kingdom was.

not even a comeback, no teasers or promotion, not even a release date and yet stray kids made it, legends — lerie 🍀 (@SKZandwomen) July 6, 2021

.@Stray_Kids' "Mixtape : OH" debuts at No. 1 on this week's #WorldDigitalSongSales chart. It earns the group its 26th career entry on the chart and first No. 1. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) July 6, 2021

no promotions, no teasers, not a comeback pero AAAAA next comeback will be really big and i'm here for it. congratulations @Stray_Kids! <8



STRAY KIDS WORLD DOMINATION#MixtapeOH_TOP1 @Stray_Kids #StrayKids #스트레이키즈 https://t.co/Rii9esIEo6 — 🧛 (@dorothieelee) July 6, 2021

OMGHFHFJDJ WAIT THIS IS HUGE- I MEAN IT WASNT EVEN A PROPER CB AND JUST DROPPED OUTTA NOWHERE???? THEIR IMPACT?? DUDE THIS IS LITERALLY SKZ WORLD DOMINATION YEAH ANTIS YOU CAN SUCK ON THATTTT https://t.co/tiPjqUpMjs — 🍀Jisungiesjeekies🍀 || LOVESTAY BOY IS BACK❣️ (@Jisungiesjeeki1) July 6, 2021

THEY DID THAT WITH NO PROMOTIONS #4thGenLeaders https://t.co/Y8Vx72LMwV — looking for stay moots ! (@skzlegends__) July 6, 2021

a song with no promotion being their first #1 😭 just imagine the power of their next official comeback https://t.co/kfdnyWYCHO — ##mae ♡ (@Iintendo) July 6, 2021

i am so proud, not a comeback, a song with no promo and no announcement beforehand, stray kids world domination !!! pic.twitter.com/pJwSDTJUnB — evi 🍀 (@fruitybokie) July 7, 2021

4TH GENERATION LEADERS STRAY KIDS WORLD DOMINATION pic.twitter.com/w7gM0qHNaQ — ѕσℓℓℓ 💫💫 🍀•• 🦊🧡 (@solblop) July 7, 2021

Many also call Stray Kids 4th generation leaders who will continue to help make Kpop a mark on the global spectrum.

Fans credit Bangchan for saying "Stray Kids WORLD DOMINATION"

During a stage performance, Bangchan yelled Stray Kids World Domination after climbing on a tank. He was in his crop top, and the video has gone viral. Fans believe that Bangchan somehow got top spot in World Digital Song Sales with this.

I told ya'll something shifted in the air when bangchan got on top of that tank, in a croptop, and shouted stray kids world domination pic.twitter.com/JE6ECh4Wqv — laurel | HYUNJULY 🍀 (@luvskeaatwymsks) July 7, 2021

When Bang Chan said “We’re gonna blow this place up” he was referring to the whole world. ❣️🍀



STRAY KIDS WORLD DOMINATION#MixtapeOH_TOP1 @Stray_Kids #StrayKids #스트레이키즈 pic.twitter.com/IpVtbWc15R — R♡eon 🍀HYUNJULY (@wolfchandreams) July 7, 2021

I told you something shifted the moment God's Menu entered Changbin's mind when they were talking about 4D🥴 STRAY KIDS WORLD DOMINATION



I'm so proud shut up😭 pic.twitter.com/bUX1B9vo7o — Miks 🐶🐰 ° semi ia I'll be back (@Minminilee) July 7, 2021

Everything has become fantastic since chan said "STRAY KIDS WORLD DOMINATION" that day. I'm really glad I didn't miss Stray kids again.I just hope they will get better and better in the future. — scbsweet🍀 (@scbsweet1) July 7, 2021

When is Stray Kids' official comeback?

As of now there are no official dates announced for Stray Kids' comeback album. However, the band's agency JYP Entertainment announced that the team is currently preparing for the release of a new album.

The upcoming album will also feature Hyunjin along with Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. This will be their first album since they released a repackaged version of In Life in September 2020.

The agency also explained that certain details would need to be finalized before they could confirm other details about the album's release. The announcement was made before the release of Mixtape: OH. Yet fans were excited to learn that Hyunjin will be a part of the album.

Since the release of Mixtape: OH, however, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding Stray Kids' future.

Before this, the band appeared in the popular variety program MNET's Kingdom: Legendary War. They also took the crown in this competition style program, in which a total of six teams competed for the title. The show came to an end on June 3rd. Their final performance, Wolfbang, was charted on several countries' iTunes list.

Edited by Gautham Balaji