Summer House season 7: New promo and more details about Bravo’s show explored

Bravo is all set to premiere season 7 of Summer House and by the looks of it, viewers might be in for a fun-filled treat. The forthcoming season was renewed earlier this year, in the month of May.

Although the premiere date of Summer House season 7 hasn't been announced yet, the network surprised viewers this holiday season with a sneak peek of the forthcoming reality series.

So far, most seasons of Summer House have usually premiered between the months of January and February. So, if the producers choose to follow the same pattern, viewers can expect season 7 to be released at around the same time.

After the dramatic season 6 that left viewers hooked, fans are excited about the upcoming release of season 7 of Summer House.

The promo of Summer House season 7 features cast members gearing up for etiquette dinner

Prior to the release of the forthcoming famed reality TV series, the network released a sneak peek on its website teasing fans about what they can expect from season 7 of Summer House.

According to Bravo, the teaser gives viewers a glimpse of who might be stopping by to hang out with the crew. Bravo also teases that there will be familiar faces making an appearance.

When the series was renewed back in May 2022, it was also confirmed that the forthcoming season will feature Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's engagement.

The trailer opens up with Paige, who is a fashion contributor entering the house, and sharing that she had a good day. Following her into the house is Ciara, who is a nurse and model, revealing they have etiquette dinner at 8 pm.

The scene then cuts to Craig, who is a lawyer and entrepreneur seasoning the steak for their dinner. Amanda, who is a graphic designer, also features and tells the remaining members that it is not Austin, Ciara, and Craig's night, but only Craig and Ciara's night.

During her confessional, Ciara shares:

"The Southern boys have planned this entire formal etiquette Charleston dinner/ tea party. But riddle me this, where did Austin have etiquette training? With the dogs? Because he really does act like a dog."

Ciara also tells the other women that she is not ready for the men to return home. Jason, Kyle, Kory, Luke, and Jessica arrive, but Jessica reveals that she is already quite drunk. Meanwhile, during his confessional, Craig talks about where he thinks his friendship with Ciara stands. Rachel also reveals that she is still hurt by what Jessica told her in the previous season.

Rachel shares:

"I grew up in an all-white town, and being Asian and adopted didn't really set me up for success there. Like I walk into a party and they'll be like why is she here? I have insecurities from that for being Asian. For being a woman, like all the things, You don't comment about people's looks and their bodies and making that dependent of their self-worth."

Once everyone is ready for dinner, Ciara takes the lead and welcomes everyone to their first Charleston tea party, where she mentions there are a few rules. The Summer House star tells the rest that they cannot speak about "s*x, politics, and religion," and that they are not allowed to cuss either.

Summer House season 7 will only air on Bravo. Stay tuned for more information.

Poll : 0 votes