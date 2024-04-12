Summer House season 8 episode 8: Recap and more details explored

In the latest episode of Summer House, titled Imposter Syndrome, tensions rise as Kyle and Amanda struggle to find common ground while West and Ciara continue to strengthen their relationship. Lindsay opens up about her and Carl's intimate lives, and Kyle and Amanda take a step towards improvement by attending therapy together. A touching moment unfolds when Lindsay tries on wedding gowns with her friends, expressing her excitement and belief, "We're really doing it!"

Summer House season 8 returned on February 22, 2024, with new and returning housemates. The housemates return to the Hamptons for another summer filled with dramatic and unforgettable experiences.

Here's a comprehensive breakdown of all the events that took place in episode 8 of Summer House season 8.

Summer House season 8 episode 8 delivered some memorable moments and key developments for the housemates. From intense conversations and unexpected revelations to playful escapades and emotional breakthroughs. Let's dive into some of the standout highlights from the episode.

Amanda and Kyle's relationship challenges

In season 8 episode 8 of Summer House, Amanda and Kyle are shown facing challenges in their relationship as they navigate the prospect of moving to the suburbs and starting a family. Kyle expresses concerns about feeling disconnected from Amanda, especially if they leave New York City. Amanda believes they have always agreed on raising a family in the suburbs, so Kyle's recent hesitation confuses her.

Ciara's relationship with West

Ciara receives a call from West, who is attending a wedding in Montana. While everyone else goes out for drinks, Ciara and some friends choose to stay in. She admits to a producer that she does miss West, surprising herself.

She worries about whether he feels the same way, as she doesn't often have chemistry with people. Later, Andrea asks Ciara about her relationship with West. The latter says things are going well and mentions that she recently FaceTimed him. Lindsay questions if Ciara takes West seriously, as she finds him flirtatious. Amanda believes West acts differently with Ciara, and Ciara gives a cold stare in response to Lindsay's comments.

Lindsay and Carl's intimacy issues

Lindsay, in the latest episode of Summer House, shares, or rather overshares, details about her intimate life with the girls over a truth and dare game. She revealed how their s*x life stands at a 2.5/10, as Lindsay and Carl haven't had s*x in a really long time.

Lindsay expresses:

"I’ve always been patient with Carl. I love this man so much that I know he wants to make me happy. But if someone is not ambitious and [not] matching my drive, that’s a little bit of an issue for me. Having to constantly light a fire for someone else is not that s*xy, and it doesn’t really get my juices flowing."

Lindsay also admits that Carl's insecurities affect their relationship, but she remains optimistic about their future together.

Relationship coach's advice

Kyle and Amanda seek the help of a relationship coach, Taryn, to address their communication issues. The coach advises them to stay present and focus on their current problems, while acknowledging each other's insecurities and avoiding blame.

Amanda also expressed how Kyle tends to stay out until 4 a.m., knowing very well how much it would upset her. She states:

"There’s no reason to be out with people you just met till 4:00 o’clock in the morning and then stumble home wasted."

Lindsay's bridal dress moment

Lindsay tries on her wedding dress, which she has been dreaming about for months. Surrounded by her bridesmaids, she experiences a moment of joy and amazement, looking forward to marrying her best friend, Carl. Danielle expresses how she is obsessed with the gown and almost sheds a tear too.

Lindsay confesses that she has imposter syndrome. She also goes on to say that she sometimes feels like she doesn't deserve anything. They sip on more champagne and call it a day.

A quick recap of episode 7 of Summer House season 8

In episode 7 of Summer House, titled Loverboy to Flower Boy, Lindsay and Carl's relationship faces challenges as Lindsay tries to ignore the miniature red flags in their relationship. Carl asks Kyle to be a part of his wedding as a flower boy, which Kyle finds strange given their close relationship.

Meanwhile, Kyle and Amanda are househunting in the suburbs, causing strain in their relationship as Kyle prefers living in the city. They struggle with their differing views on moving out of the city, and tensions arise as they navigate the house-hunting process.

Meanwhile, Paige questions Lindsay and Carl's decision to get married, while Carl's decision to make Kyle a flower boy raises eyebrows.

Jesse breaks Bro Code by revealing personal details about West and Ciara's relationship. Kyle offers Carl a job opportunity related to non-alcoholic drinks, but Carl is concerned about how Lindsay will react.

To watch what happens next in Summer House, tune into Bravo TV at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Let the summer madness continue.