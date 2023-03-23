Summerfest 2023 Milwaukee: Lineup, date, venue, and other details explored 

Summerfest is back this year, with the 55th Anniversary edition of the festival scheduled to be held from June 22 to July 8 at the Henry Majer Festival Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The organizers announced the 2023 edition of the festival, which will feature performances by artists such as Vance Joy, Lord Huron, and Caroline Jones, among others, via a post on the festival's official Instagram page:
Tickets for the festival are currently available from https://www.summerfest.com/ticket-info. General tickets for the festival are priced at $26.
Separate tickets are required for some of the stages. BMO Pavilion tickets are priced at $70 plus processing fees. US Cellular ticket is priced at $55 plus processing fees. American Amphitheater tickets are priced at $130 plus processing fees.
Dave Mathews Band, Imagine Dragons to headline Summerfest 2023
The 2023 edition of the festival will feature several prominent bands as headliners, including Dave Mathews Band, who rose to prominence with their second studio album, Crash.
There will also be pop-rock giants Imagine Dragons, who rose to prominence with their fifth EP, Continued Silence. The EP won the Best Rock Performance award at the 2014 Grammy Awards for the single Radioactive.
In a general statement, Summerfest CEO Don Smiley said the following regarding the 2023 edition of the festival:
"Celebrating 55 years of live music is a true testament to this festival. Together with the City of Milwaukee, we look forward to hosting music fans from across the globe at Summerfest and delivering a world-class lineup with hundreds of artists during our nine-day run."
The full line-up and schedule for the festival is given below:
June 22, 2023, Summerfest Day 1
American Family Insurance Amp
- Eric Church with Elle King
BMO Pavilion:
- Larry Fleet
Miller Lite Oasis:
- Frank Walker
- Forester
- Lost Kings
- Gryffin
Generac Power Stage:
- Rosa Linn
- The Moss
- Declan McKenna
Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard:
- Third World
- The Wailers
US Cellular Connection Stage:
- Reverend Horton Heat
- Three 6 Mafia
Uline Warehouse:
- Chris Duarte
- Mindi Abair
- Buddy Guy
June 23, 2023 Summerfest Day 2
American Family Insurance Amp:
- Zac Brown Band with The Marcus King Band
BMO Pavilion
- Deer Tick
- The Avett Brothers
Miller Lite Oasis:
- Party Shirt
- Thomas Jack
- Sam Feldt
- Sofi Tukker
Generac Power Stage:
- Caroline Jones
- Breland
- Paris Paloma
- Allison Ponthier
- Bleachers
Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard:
- Ruby Waters
- Tegan & Sara
US,Cellular Connection Stage:
- Autograph
- Vixen
- Queensryche
Uline Warehouse
- The Romantics
- Fitz and the Tantrums
June 24, 2023 Summerfest Day 3
American Family Insurance Amp:
- James Taylor with Sheryl Crow
BMO Pavilion:
- Vanilla Fudge
- Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Miller Lite Oasis:
- MC Davo
- Tornillo
- Sante Fe Klan
Generac Power Stage:
- Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
- Homixide Gang
- Destroy Lonely
- NLE Choppa
Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard:
- Fleece
- The Brook & The Bluff
- Adam Melchor
- Noah Kahan
US Cellular Connection Stage:
- Kidd G
- Austin Snell
- Brett Eldredge
Uline Warehouse:
- Wishbone Ash
- Lyle Lovett
June 29, 2023, Summerfest Day 4
American Family Insurance Amp:
- Dave Matthews Band
BMO Pavilion:
- Cypress Hill
Miller Lite Oasis:
- Debbie Gibson
- Mat Kearney
- Vance Joy
Generac Power Stage:
- John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band
- Andrew Duhon
- Lord Huron
Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard:
- The Georgia Satellites
- The National Parks
- Greensky Bluegrass
US Cellular Connection Stage:
- Coi Leray
Uline Warehouse:
- Shinyribs
- Night Ranger
June 30, 2023, Summerfest Day 5
American Family Insurance Amp:
- ODESZA with Bonobo, Drama and QRTR
BMO Pavilion:
- Earth, Wind and Fire
Miller Lite Oasis:
- Joe Russo's Almost Dead
Generac Power Stage:
- Babyjake
- Nicky Youre
- Yung Gravy
Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard:
- Lucius Arthur
- Beach Weather
- Lovelytheband
US Cellular Connection Stage:
- Nate Smith
- Mitchell Tenpenny
Uline Warehouse:
- Thaikkudam Bridge
- Survivor
- 38 Special
July 1, 2023 Summerfest Day 6
American Family Insurance Amp:
- TBA
BMO Pavilion:
- Jordy
- Ava Max
Miller Lite Oasis:
- Brett Young
Generac Power Stage:
- Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm
Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard:
- Big Sean
US Cellular Connection Stage:
- The James Hunter Six
- Wang Chung
- Jesus Jones
- A Flock of Seagulls
Uline Warehouse:
- Spin Doctors
- Yellowcard
July 6, 2023, Summerfest Day 7
American Family Insurance Amp:
- TBA
BMO Pavilion:
- The Docksiders
- Lauren Daigle
Miller Lite Oasis:
- Runaway June
Generac Power Stage
- The Beaches
- Leah Kate
- Joey Valence & Brae
- The Regrettes
- Yungblud
Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
- Dinosaur Jr.
US Cellular Connection Stage:
- The Gufs
- Smash Mouth
Uline Warehouse:
- Lifeguard
- Horsegirl
- Jenny Lewis
- Cautious Clay
- The War on Drugs
July 7, 2023, Summerfest Day 8
American Family Insurance Amp
- Zach Bryan
BMO Pavilion
- Jet Black Roses
- Styx
Miller Lite Oasis
- Here Come the Mummies
- Good Boy Daisy
- Piqued Jacks
- The Pretty Reckless
Generac Power Stage:
- Disq
- Cafune
- Andy Shauf
- Built to Spill
- Japanese Breakfast
Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
- Tito Puente Jr.
- Grupo Niche
US Cellular Connection Stage:
- Annie Bosko
- Frank Ray
- Tyler Hubbard
Uline Warehouse:
- Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph
- Soul Asylum
- Collective Soul
July 8, 2023, Summerfest Day 9
American Family Insurance Amp:
- Imagine Dragons with AJR
BMO Pavilion:
- TBA
Miller Lite Oasis:
- The Mountain Goats
- Momma
- Fleet Foxes
Generac Power Stage:
- BBNO$
Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard:
- Saliva
- Buckcherry
- Tesla
US Cellular Connection Stage:
- Kalie Shorr
- Greylan James
- Hailey Whitters
- Corey Kent
- Morgan Wade
- Scotty McCreery
Uline Warehouse:
- Smokey Robinson
More about the artists headed to Summerfest 2023
Caroline Jones is an American singer-songwriter, who is best known for her fifth studio album, Bare Feet, which was released on March 30, 2018, and peaked at number 11 on the US country charts.
Japanese Breakfast is an alternative indie-pop band that is best known for its third studio album, Jubilee, which was released on June 4, 2021. The album peaked at number 11 on the Scottish album charts.
Regrettes is a punk-rock band from Los Angeles best known for their second studio album, How Do You Love? The album was praised by critics but failed to make a significant place in the charts.
Deborah Ann Gibson is an American singer-songwriter who began her music career while attending high school at Calhoun High School in Merrick, New York, from where she graduated as an honors student.
The singer released her debut studio album, Out of the Blue, on August 18, 1987, to positive reviews. The album was a commercial success, peaking at number 7 on the Billboard 200 album charts.