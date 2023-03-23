Summerfest 2023 Milwaukee: Lineup, date, venue, and other details explored 

Summerfest is back this year, with the 55th Anniversary edition of the festival scheduled to be held from June 22 to July 8 at the Henry Majer Festival Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The organizers announced the 2023 edition of the festival, which will feature performances by artists such as Vance Joy, Lord Huron, and Caroline Jones, among others, via a post on the festival's official Instagram page:

Tickets for the festival are currently available from https://www.summerfest.com/ticket-info. General tickets for the festival are priced at $26.

Separate tickets are required for some of the stages. BMO Pavilion tickets are priced at $70 plus processing fees. US Cellular ticket is priced at $55 plus processing fees. American Amphitheater tickets are priced at $130 plus processing fees.

Dave Mathews Band, Imagine Dragons to headline Summerfest 2023

The 2023 edition of the festival will feature several prominent bands as headliners, including Dave Mathews Band, who rose to prominence with their second studio album, Crash.

There will also be pop-rock giants Imagine Dragons, who rose to prominence with their fifth EP, Continued Silence. The EP won the Best Rock Performance award at the 2014 Grammy Awards for the single Radioactive.

In a general statement, Summerfest CEO Don Smiley said the following regarding the 2023 edition of the festival:

"Celebrating 55 years of live music is a true testament to this festival. Together with the City of Milwaukee, we look forward to hosting music fans from across the globe at Summerfest and delivering a world-class lineup with hundreds of artists during our nine-day run."

The full line-up and schedule for the festival is given below:

June 22, 2023, Summerfest Day 1

American Family Insurance Amp

Eric Church with Elle King

BMO Pavilion:

Larry Fleet

Miller Lite Oasis:

Frank Walker

Forester

Lost Kings

Gryffin

Generac Power Stage:

Rosa Linn

The Moss

Declan McKenna

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard:

Third World

The Wailers

US Cellular Connection Stage:

Reverend Horton Heat

Three 6 Mafia

Uline Warehouse:

Chris Duarte

Mindi Abair

Buddy Guy

June 23, 2023 Summerfest Day 2

American Family Insurance Amp:

Zac Brown Band with The Marcus King Band

BMO Pavilion

Deer Tick

The Avett Brothers

Miller Lite Oasis:

Party Shirt

Thomas Jack

Sam Feldt

Sofi Tukker

Generac Power Stage:

Caroline Jones

Breland

Paris Paloma

Allison Ponthier

Bleachers

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard:

Ruby Waters

Tegan & Sara

US,Cellular Connection Stage:

Autograph

Vixen

Queensryche

Uline Warehouse

The Romantics

Fitz and the Tantrums

June 24, 2023 Summerfest Day 3

American Family Insurance Amp:

James Taylor with Sheryl Crow

BMO Pavilion:

Vanilla Fudge

Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Miller Lite Oasis:

MC Davo

Tornillo

Sante Fe Klan

Generac Power Stage:

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Homixide Gang

Destroy Lonely

NLE Choppa

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard:

Fleece

The Brook & The Bluff

Adam Melchor

Noah Kahan

US Cellular Connection Stage:

Kidd G

Austin Snell

Brett Eldredge

Uline Warehouse:

Wishbone Ash

Lyle Lovett

June 29, 2023, Summerfest Day 4

American Family Insurance Amp:

Dave Matthews Band

BMO Pavilion:

Cypress Hill

Miller Lite Oasis:

Debbie Gibson

Mat Kearney

Vance Joy

Generac Power Stage:

John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band

Andrew Duhon

Lord Huron

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard:

The Georgia Satellites

The National Parks

Greensky Bluegrass

US Cellular Connection Stage:

Coi Leray

Uline Warehouse:

Shinyribs

Night Ranger

June 30, 2023, Summerfest Day 5

American Family Insurance Amp:

ODESZA with Bonobo, Drama and QRTR

BMO Pavilion:

Earth, Wind and Fire

Miller Lite Oasis:

Joe Russo's Almost Dead

Generac Power Stage:

Babyjake

Nicky Youre

Yung Gravy

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard:

Lucius Arthur

Beach Weather

Lovelytheband

US Cellular Connection Stage:

Nate Smith

Mitchell Tenpenny

Uline Warehouse:

Thaikkudam Bridge

Survivor

38 Special

July 1, 2023 Summerfest Day 6

American Family Insurance Amp:

TBA

BMO Pavilion:

Jordy

Ava Max

Miller Lite Oasis:

Brett Young

Generac Power Stage:

Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard:

Big Sean

US Cellular Connection Stage:

The James Hunter Six

Wang Chung

Jesus Jones

A Flock of Seagulls

Uline Warehouse:

Spin Doctors

Yellowcard

July 6, 2023, Summerfest Day 7

American Family Insurance Amp:

TBA

BMO Pavilion:

The Docksiders

Lauren Daigle

Miller Lite Oasis:

Runaway June

Generac Power Stage

The Beaches

Leah Kate

Joey Valence & Brae

The Regrettes

Yungblud

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

Dinosaur Jr.

US Cellular Connection Stage:

The Gufs

Smash Mouth

Uline Warehouse:

Lifeguard

Horsegirl

Jenny Lewis

Cautious Clay

The War on Drugs

July 7, 2023, Summerfest Day 8

American Family Insurance Amp

Zach Bryan

BMO Pavilion

Jet Black Roses

Styx

Miller Lite Oasis

Here Come the Mummies

Good Boy Daisy

Piqued Jacks

The Pretty Reckless

Generac Power Stage:

Disq

Cafune

Andy Shauf

Built to Spill

Japanese Breakfast

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

Tito Puente Jr.

Grupo Niche

US Cellular Connection Stage:

Annie Bosko

Frank Ray

Tyler Hubbard

Uline Warehouse:

Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph

Soul Asylum

Collective Soul

July 8, 2023, Summerfest Day 9

American Family Insurance Amp:

Imagine Dragons with AJR

BMO Pavilion:

TBA

Miller Lite Oasis:

The Mountain Goats

Momma

Fleet Foxes

Generac Power Stage:

BBNO$

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard:

Saliva

Buckcherry

Tesla

US Cellular Connection Stage:

Kalie Shorr

Greylan James

Hailey Whitters

Corey Kent

Morgan Wade

Scotty McCreery

Uline Warehouse:

Smokey Robinson

More about the artists headed to Summerfest 2023

Caroline Jones is an American singer-songwriter, who is best known for her fifth studio album, Bare Feet, which was released on March 30, 2018, and peaked at number 11 on the US country charts.

Japanese Breakfast is an alternative indie-pop band that is best known for its third studio album, Jubilee, which was released on June 4, 2021. The album peaked at number 11 on the Scottish album charts.

Regrettes is a punk-rock band from Los Angeles best known for their second studio album, How Do You Love? The album was praised by critics but failed to make a significant place in the charts.

Deborah Ann Gibson is an American singer-songwriter who began her music career while attending high school at Calhoun High School in Merrick, New York, from where she graduated as an honors student.

The singer released her debut studio album, Out of the Blue, on August 18, 1987, to positive reviews. The album was a commercial success, peaking at number 7 on the Billboard 200 album charts.

