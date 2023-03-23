Create

Summerfest 2023 Milwaukee: Lineup, date, venue, and other details explored 

By Soumyajyoti Mukherjee
Modified Mar 23, 2023 21:05 IST
Imagine Dragons, one of the headliners of Summerfest Milwaukee, at the MTV EMAs 2021 in Hungary (Image via Getty Images)
Imagine Dragons, one of the headliners of Summerfest Milwaukee, at the MTV EMAs 2021 in Hungary (Image via Getty Images)

Summerfest is back this year, with the 55th Anniversary edition of the festival scheduled to be held from June 22 to July 8 at the Henry Majer Festival Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The organizers announced the 2023 edition of the festival, which will feature performances by artists such as Vance Joy, Lord Huron, and Caroline Jones, among others, via a post on the festival's official Instagram page:

Tickets for the festival are currently available from https://www.summerfest.com/ticket-info. General tickets for the festival are priced at $26.

Separate tickets are required for some of the stages. BMO Pavilion tickets are priced at $70 plus processing fees. US Cellular ticket is priced at $55 plus processing fees. American Amphitheater tickets are priced at $130 plus processing fees.

Dave Mathews Band, Imagine Dragons to headline Summerfest 2023

The 2023 edition of the festival will feature several prominent bands as headliners, including Dave Mathews Band, who rose to prominence with their second studio album, Crash.

There will also be pop-rock giants Imagine Dragons, who rose to prominence with their fifth EP, Continued Silence. The EP won the Best Rock Performance award at the 2014 Grammy Awards for the single Radioactive.

In a general statement, Summerfest CEO Don Smiley said the following regarding the 2023 edition of the festival:

"Celebrating 55 years of live music is a true testament to this festival. Together with the City of Milwaukee, we look forward to hosting music fans from across the globe at Summerfest and delivering a world-class lineup with hundreds of artists during our nine-day run."

The full line-up and schedule for the festival is given below:

June 22, 2023, Summerfest Day 1

American Family Insurance Amp

  • Eric Church with Elle King

BMO Pavilion:

  • Larry Fleet

Miller Lite Oasis:

  • Frank Walker
  • Forester
  • Lost Kings
  • Gryffin

Generac Power Stage:

  • Rosa Linn
  • The Moss
  • Declan McKenna

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard:

  • Third World
  • The Wailers

US Cellular Connection Stage:

  • Reverend Horton Heat
  • Three 6 Mafia

Uline Warehouse:

  • Chris Duarte
  • Mindi Abair
  • Buddy Guy

June 23, 2023 Summerfest Day 2

American Family Insurance Amp:

  • Zac Brown Band with The Marcus King Band

BMO Pavilion

  • Deer Tick
  • The Avett Brothers

Miller Lite Oasis:

  • Party Shirt
  • Thomas Jack
  • Sam Feldt
  • Sofi Tukker

Generac Power Stage:

  • Caroline Jones
  • Breland
  • Paris Paloma
  • Allison Ponthier
  • Bleachers

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard:

  • Ruby Waters
  • Tegan & Sara

US,Cellular Connection Stage:

  • Autograph
  • Vixen
  • Queensryche

Uline Warehouse

  • The Romantics
  • Fitz and the Tantrums

June 24, 2023 Summerfest Day 3

American Family Insurance Amp:

  • James Taylor with Sheryl Crow

BMO Pavilion:

  • Vanilla Fudge
  • Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets
  • Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Miller Lite Oasis:

  • MC Davo
  • Tornillo
  • Sante Fe Klan

Generac Power Stage:

  • Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
  • Homixide Gang
  • Destroy Lonely
  • NLE Choppa

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard:

  • Fleece
  • The Brook & The Bluff
  • Adam Melchor
  • Noah Kahan

US Cellular Connection Stage:

  • Kidd G
  • Austin Snell
  • Brett Eldredge

Uline Warehouse:

  • Wishbone Ash
  • Lyle Lovett

June 29, 2023, Summerfest Day 4

American Family Insurance Amp:

  • Dave Matthews Band

BMO Pavilion:

  • Cypress Hill

Miller Lite Oasis:

  • Debbie Gibson
  • Mat Kearney
  • Vance Joy

Generac Power Stage:

  • John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band
  • Andrew Duhon
  • Lord Huron

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard:

  • The Georgia Satellites
  • The National Parks
  • Greensky Bluegrass

US Cellular Connection Stage:

  • Coi Leray

Uline Warehouse:

  • Shinyribs
  • Night Ranger

June 30, 2023, Summerfest Day 5

American Family Insurance Amp:

  • ODESZA with Bonobo, Drama and QRTR

BMO Pavilion:

  • Earth, Wind and Fire

Miller Lite Oasis:

  • Joe Russo's Almost Dead

Generac Power Stage:

  • Babyjake
  • Nicky Youre
  • Yung Gravy

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard:

  • Lucius Arthur
  • Beach Weather
  • Lovelytheband

US Cellular Connection Stage:

  • Nate Smith
  • Mitchell Tenpenny

Uline Warehouse:

  • Thaikkudam Bridge
  • Survivor
  • 38 Special

July 1, 2023 Summerfest Day 6

American Family Insurance Amp:

  • TBA

BMO Pavilion:

  • Jordy
  • Ava Max

Miller Lite Oasis:

  • Brett Young

Generac Power Stage:

  • Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard:

  • Big Sean

US Cellular Connection Stage:

  • The James Hunter Six
  • Wang Chung
  • Jesus Jones
  • A Flock of Seagulls

Uline Warehouse:

  • Spin Doctors
  • Yellowcard

July 6, 2023, Summerfest Day 7

American Family Insurance Amp:

  • TBA

BMO Pavilion:

  • The Docksiders
  • Lauren Daigle

Miller Lite Oasis:

  • Runaway June

Generac Power Stage

  • The Beaches
  • Leah Kate
  • Joey Valence & Brae
  • The Regrettes
  • Yungblud

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

  • Dinosaur Jr.

US Cellular Connection Stage:

  • The Gufs
  • Smash Mouth

Uline Warehouse:

  • Lifeguard
  • Horsegirl
  • Jenny Lewis
  • Cautious Clay
  • The War on Drugs

July 7, 2023, Summerfest Day 8

American Family Insurance Amp

  • Zach Bryan

BMO Pavilion

  • Jet Black Roses
  • Styx

Miller Lite Oasis

  • Here Come the Mummies
  • Good Boy Daisy
  • Piqued Jacks
  • The Pretty Reckless

Generac Power Stage:

  • Disq
  • Cafune
  • Andy Shauf
  • Built to Spill
  • Japanese Breakfast

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

  • Tito Puente Jr.
  • Grupo Niche

US Cellular Connection Stage:

  • Annie Bosko
  • Frank Ray
  • Tyler Hubbard

Uline Warehouse:

  • Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph
  • Soul Asylum
  • Collective Soul

July 8, 2023, Summerfest Day 9

American Family Insurance Amp:

  • Imagine Dragons with AJR

BMO Pavilion:

  • TBA

Miller Lite Oasis:

  • The Mountain Goats
  • Momma
  • Fleet Foxes

Generac Power Stage:

  • BBNO$

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard:

  • Saliva
  • Buckcherry
  • Tesla

US Cellular Connection Stage:

  • Kalie Shorr
  • Greylan James
  • Hailey Whitters
  • Corey Kent
  • Morgan Wade
  • Scotty McCreery

Uline Warehouse:

  • Smokey Robinson

More about the artists headed to Summerfest 2023

Caroline Jones is an American singer-songwriter, who is best known for her fifth studio album, Bare Feet, which was released on March 30, 2018, and peaked at number 11 on the US country charts.

Japanese Breakfast is an alternative indie-pop band that is best known for its third studio album, Jubilee, which was released on June 4, 2021. The album peaked at number 11 on the Scottish album charts.

Regrettes is a punk-rock band from Los Angeles best known for their second studio album, How Do You Love? The album was praised by critics but failed to make a significant place in the charts.

Deborah Ann Gibson is an American singer-songwriter who began her music career while attending high school at Calhoun High School in Merrick, New York, from where she graduated as an honors student.

The singer released her debut studio album, Out of the Blue, on August 18, 1987, to positive reviews. The album was a commercial success, peaking at number 7 on the Billboard 200 album charts.

Quick Links

Edited by Vinay Agrawal
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...