Superchef Grudge Match 2023 release date and air time on Food Network

Food Network is all set to premiere a brand new series titled Superchef Grudge Match in less than a few days. The reality television show will feature chefs who will compete against one another in a single round for the chance to earn $10,000 and the title of champion.

The forthcoming series titled Superchef Grudge Match season one will premiere on Tuesday night only on Food Network. The reality TV food series will be hosted by Darnell Ferguson.

The show will feature two new chefs in each episode who will settle a personal and professional feud by preparing a spectacular dish in one round to bury the hatchet and walk away as the winner.

With little to no time left for the forthcoming series to premiere, here's everything you need to know about Superchef Grudge Match.

Superchef Grudge Match season one will premiere on February 7, 2023, only on Food Network

The upcoming series will premiere on February 7, 2023, Tuesday night at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT only on Food Network. For viewers who do not have cable TV, the series can be streamed live via YouTube TV if they have valid login details and subscription.

The official synopsis for the show reads:

"The food world is filled with rivalries and in the new series Superchef Grudge Match hosted by Darnell Ferguson, some long-standing personal and professional feuds are settled in one-round, one-dish winner-takes-all heavyweight battles. In each episode, Darnell stages two different battles between chefs who have beefs with each other to finally bury the hatchet and win $10,000 cash, a prized knife from the losing chef and lifelong bragging rights over their food foe."

Continuing, it reads:

"From food competition rivalries and business partner squabbles to mentor vs. protégé grudges, sparks fly in and out of the kitchen in this one-hour series. Superchef Grudge Match premieres Tuesday, February 7th at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network and streaming on discovery+."

In the first episode, viewers will get to see two talented chefs battle it out against each other in a task created by Daniel Ferguson. Titled Defending Domination, the official synopsis for episode one reads:

"Darnell Ferguson welcomes two culinary matchups to settle their long-standing food feuds; Carlos Anthony aims to prove he's surpassed his mentor Brian Malarkey, while Antonia Lofaso challenges Jet Tila to a Tournament of Champions rematch."

Brian and Carlos from episode two of the Food Network show have opened ten restaurants together. But Carlos has had enough of putting all the effort into the culinary section of the restaurant while Brian gets all the praise. So the two arrive to settle it out in the ultimate food battle.

SuperChef Grudge Match will air every Tuesday night at 9 pm ET only on Food Network. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

