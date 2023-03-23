Swans are back this year with a new album and a new tour. The record, set for release on June 23, 2023, is named The Beggar, while the tour is scheduled to span Europe and North America from May 20 to September 30, 2023.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature an opening performance by the singer-songwriter Norman Westberg, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Tickets for the Europe tour are currently available and priced at £50 plus processing fees. Tickets for the rest will be available from March 24, 2023, at 10 am local time and are priced at $134 plus processing fees.

All tickets are available from https://younggodrecords.com/pages/tour-dates as well as www.ticketmaster.com

Swans building momentum for their new album with a tour

The Swans are set to release their sixteenth studio album this year, for which they have released their first single, Paradise Is Mine, as a teaser. The Swans' lead and founder Michael Gira had the following to say about their new album in a general statement:

"When I finally was able to travel, songs in hand, to Berlin to work with my friends recording this record, the feeling was akin to the moment in The Wizard of Oz when the film changes from Black and White to Color. Now I’m feeling quite optimistic. My favourite color is pink. I hope you enjoy the album"

The album can be purchased on pre-order right now at https://younggodrecords.com/products/the-beggar.

The full list of dates and venues for the tour is listed below:

May 20, 2023 – Leipzig, Germany at UT Connewitz

May 21, 2023- Poznan, Poland at CK Zamek

May 23, 2023 – Katowice, Poland at Kino Teatr Rialto

May 25, 2023 – Zilina, Slovakia at New Synagogue

May 26, 2023 – Ljubljana, Slovenia at Kino Siska

May 27, 2023 – Innsbruck, Austria at Heart of Noise Festival, Treibhaus

May 29, 2023 – Bologna, Italy at Teatro Duse

May 31, 2023 – Lyon, France at Transbordeur

June 2, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain at Primavera Sound Festival

June 4, 2023 – Lisbon, Portugal at Culturgest

June 5, 2023 – Lisbon, Portugal at Culturgest

June 6, 2023 – Faro, Portugal at Teatro Das Figuras

June 9, 2023 – Madrid, Spain at Primavera Sound Festival

June 11, 2023 – Athens, Greece at Vraxon Theatre

June 13, 2023 – Thessaloniki, Greece at Moni Lazariston

June 15, 2023 – Antwerp, Belgium at Bourlaschouwburg

June 16, 2023 – Utrecht, Netherlands at Hertz Theatre

August 11, 2023 – Brighton, United Kingdom at St George’s

August 12, 2023 – Manchester, United Kingdom at Albert Hall

August 15, 2023 – Newcastle, United Kingdom at Boiler Shop

August 16, 2023 – Glasgow, Scotland at St Luke’s

August 18, 2023 – Bristol, United Kingdom at Arc Tangent Festival

August 19, 2023 – Leeds, United Kingdom at Belgrave Music Hall

August 21, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland at The Academy

August 23, 2023 – Norwich, United Kingdom at Waterfront

August 24, 2023 – London, United Kingdom at Troxy

August 26, 2023 – La Tour-De-Peilz, Switzerland at Nox Orae Festival

September 2, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at Granada Theater

September 3, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Paramount Theatre

September 7, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Crescent Ballroom

September 8, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Lodge Room

September 9, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Lodge Room

September 12, 2023 – San Francisco, California at Great American Music Hall

September 13, 2023 – San Francisco, California at Great American Music Hall

September 15, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Revolution Hall

September 16, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at The Crocodile Showroom

September 19, 2023 – Omaha, Nebraska at Waiting Room Showroom

September 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Fine Line Music Cafe

September 21, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Cabaret Metro

September 23, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Magic Bag

September 24, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio at Beachland Ballroom

September 26, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Phoenix Concert Theater

September 27, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec at Theatre National

September 29, 2023 – Brooklyn, New York at Music Hall of Williamsburg

September 30, 2023 – Brooklyn, New York at Music Hall of Williamsburg

More about Swans and their music career

Swans is an experimental rock band that was originally formed in 1982 by Michael Gira. The band released their debut studio, Filth, on May 27, 1983, after some lineup changes. The album was a minor success on the Billboard Vinyl Album chart, peaking at number 12.

Swans gained chart success with their fifth studio album, Children of God, which was released on October 19, 1987. The album peaked at number 3 on the UK Indie album charts.

The Swans disbanded in 1997 before Michael Gira reformed it in 2010. The band has since then released four albums, some based on their old material, and some with new recordings.

