Sydney Sweeney's family explored as actress reveals paying her mother's mortgage

In the WhoWhatWear's March cover story published on March 27, Sydney Sweeney revealed that she recently paid off her mother's mortgage.

"I recently paid off my mom's mortgage. As a kid, I always dreamt of being able to take care of my parents, so that was a really big thing for me to be able to do."

While opening up about her family, Sweeney revealed that her family provides her with the balance and calm moments amidst the commotion of Hollywood.

Who are Sydney Sweeney's parents?

The Euphoria actor was born to Lisa Sweeney, former attorney, and Steven Sweeney, a hospitality worker in Spokane, Washington. Apart from Sydney Sweeney, the couple also have a son, Trent.

While speaking to Variety in 2023, Sydney Sweeney revealed that while she was preparing for The Handmaid's Tale and Sharp Objects, her parents got divorced and filed for bankruptcy. While her mother remained in Spokane, her dad moved to live on a ranch in Mexico and doesn't have internet or cell service.

She also revealed that her parents had supported her while pursuing her dreams of acting and giving endless auditions.

"My parents sacrificed so much to support my dream, and they lost so much during it. I just felt a responsibility to show them it was worth it."

While speaking to British GQ in November 2022, Sydney opened up about going home to her parents;

"When I go home my family doesn't understand me or the world I'm in anymore. But then this industry, my home and the place that grounds me is so vastly different to how people live here. I'm in this in-between place where I feel like neither side understands me."

While talking to Variety in August, 2023, Sydney revealed that her mother left her career in law after she and her younger brother were born since Lisa, "could not come home to two little babies and be mentally okay."

My mom grew up with barely anything. She got her GED (General Education Development Qualification) when she was 16; she worked five jobs to put herself through school; she took care of her brothers; she takes care of everyone. It's unbelievable seeing where she came from, and being able to show her this world now."

While speaking to Sunday Today in June 2023, Sydney revealed that her dad and grandfather both "walked out" the first time they watched Euphoria, a gritty teen drama.

She also said that since her mother visited her on the sets quite often, she knew the story, but her dad didn't, and he watched it with his parents without telling Sydney Sweeney.

In her recent interview with WhoWhatWear, Sydney Sweeney also said that she tries to make as much time as she can for her family, whether it's talking to her cousins or going home.

Sydney Sweeney gained recognition with her roles in The White Lotus and Euphoria. She received Emmy nominations for both the roles. Her recent movie, a horror-drama film, Immaculate released in March 2024.

She also featured as a lead in Anyone But You, a romantic comedy starring Glen Powell which was released in December 2023 and grossed over $200 million at the box office. Sweeney is set to be seen in the Season 3 of Euphoria.