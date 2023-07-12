Tacoma FD season 4 release date, air time, what to expect, and more details

The fourth season of truTV's comedy series, Tacoma FD, is all set to premiere on the channel on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 10 pm ET/PT, per Deadline. The show follows various firefighters who are bored with their job as they work in a city where they do not receive a lot of emergency calls. It depicts the numerous shenanigans that they indulge in out of boredom.

The series stars Kevin Heffernan in one of the major roles, alongside numerous other actors portraying supporting characters. The show is helmed by Heffernan and Steve Lemme.

Tacoma FD season 4 on truTV: McConky and Penisi return to helm their team

The official trailer for Tacoma FD was released on June 16, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous crucial events set to unfold in the latest installment of the series. The trailer opens with Captain Eddie Penisi telling his colleagues:

''Man, it feels good to be back in uniform.''

The trailer then briefly shows the team indulging in banter and spending their free time doing hilarious things. It maintains a lighthearted and funny tone that fans of the previous seasons would certainly enjoy. The upcoming series will also feature a newcomer, Mickleberry, and it'll be interesting to see how the character will be explored in the series.

The first season of the show premiered in 2019 and received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, with many praising the show's humor, tone, and performances, among numerous other things.

The upcoming season features a total of 13 episodes, per Deadline. Details about the release schedule have not yet been revealed.

A quick look at Tacoma FD plot and cast

Tacoma FD focuses on a group of firefighters who rarely get emergency calls and are bored almost all the time. They indulge in a number of shenanigans during their free time, causing absolute chaos and mayhem. The series features a number of quirky and hilarious characters that have gone on to become fan favorites over the years.

Here's a look at the official synopsis of the show, per truTV's YouTube channel:

''On the heels of the breakout theatrical release of Super Troopers 2, co-creators and stars Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme will be donning new uniforms in Tacoma FD, a half-hour comedy set in a firehouse in one of America’s rainiest cities.

''Light on blazes that need extinguishing, this crew keeps themselves entertained with creative competitions, friendly first responder rivalries, and bizarre emergency calls.''

The series' cast is led by Steve Lemme and Kevin Heffernan, who play Captain Edward “Eddie” Caesar Penisi and Chief Terry McConky, respectively. They lead their crew, and their unique style of humor defines the tone of the series.

Both Lemme and Heffernan have been superb throughout the show, and it'll be fascinating to see how their characters evolve over the course of the new season. Appearing alongside them in pivotal supporting roles are other actors like Hassie Harrison as Lucy McConky, Marcus Henderson as Granfield "Granny" Smith, Gabriel Hogan as Ike Crystal, Eugene Cordero as Andy Myawani, and more.

Don't forget to watch Tacoma FD season 4 on truTV on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

