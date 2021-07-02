"A blatant lie": Tana Mongeau responds after being accused of littering a beach post partying in Hawaii

According to Twitter users astro_gorl and kaileighmakanii, Tana Mongeau and friend Abby left a Hawai'i beach littered with what is best known as "choke trash" for sealife. "Choke trash", if using Hawaiian language, means a lot or a large amount.
However, Tana Mongeau claimed this to be a "blatant lie."
In astro_gorl's tweet, they shared a screenshot of another user's Instagram story. The Hawai'i beach in the photo has multiple bottles in the sand.
The first caption read:
Pilau [Hawaiian word for foul or rotten] Literally influencers (tana) staying in the lanikai left choke trash on beach after partying all day/ All kinds of stuff too/ I stay tripping!! The disrespect...this sh-t makes me so sad...
The second caption read:
Tana Mongeau is the type of tourist you don't want to be. This kind of behavior is not okay and is the reason why influencers coming to Hawai'i is bad for everyone who lives here.
Tana Mongeau responded to the tweet, stating:
weird creepy people came and took pics of [her and Abby sleeping] by our house when we went in to get a snack smh but what can [yo]u do!?
Fans react to Tana Mongeau's claim
The interaction was then reposted by Twitter user defnoodles, where it gained unpopular attention for the YouTuber. Netizens also replied to Tana Mongeau's claims by simply asking her to "pick up the trash."
Many call this "on brand for her". One user even mentioned that her name on Twitter being "CANCELLED" is appropriate for the situation. Overwhelmingly, netizens are not surprised by Mongeau's behavior.
However, others are on Tana's side claiming that user astro_gorl and kaileighmakanii are lying for "clout." One claimed that Tana Mongeau and her friend were allegedly on mushrooms while on their vacation.
This is a serious issue for the state of Hawaii. The state has recently discouraged tourists from visiting at the time. Many locals have stated that they should not "come here in a pandemic." That along with the desecration of native land, Hawaiians are not happy with tourists flying domestically.
Tana Mongeau did not comment further on the situation.
