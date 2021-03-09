Tana Mongeau's ex Francesca Farago exposed for partying after allegedly testing positive for COVID three times 

Francesca Farago has recently been outed by her "Too Hot To Handle" co-star Haley Cureton on Instagram for flouting COVID rules and endangering people's lives.

The TV star posted a lengthy statement about Francesca Farago's behavior and even posted screenshots with evidence of her misconduct. She wrote a scathing monologue about cutting negative people out of her life, directed towards Francesca Farago.

Also read: TikTok star Lauren Kettering labeled "animal abuser" after filming her dog with its head stuck in a jar

Francesca Farago gets outed by "Too Hot To Handle" castmate

Haley Cure shared text messages between Francesca Farago. Francesca admits to having COVID. pic.twitter.com/dvQhdkGmzN — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 9, 2021

Haley Cureton posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram story, listing her reasons for cutting out Francesca Farago from her life. The TV star highlighted how Farago has been a negative presence in her life and endangered multiple lives by going to restaurants while being COVID positive.

"Would you stay friends with someone who tested positive for covid three times and went out to hotels, restaurants and clubs every time since? Literally spreading a deadly disease to innocent people. Would you stay friends with someone who laughs at you for how much $$ you make, makes fun of people for their looks, doesn't give af about you or anyone unless it benefits themselves? I wouldn't and that's why me and Francesca aren't friends anymore," she posted.

Screenshot of the text messages. pic.twitter.com/yYwRgY7AAi — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 9, 2021

She added that she "tried to hang on" to her friendship with Francesca Farago but just couldn't anymore. She claimed that she prided herself on being surrounded by good people and did not want to keep negative energy around her.

Also read: That Vegan Teacher flouts ban by making new TikTok account