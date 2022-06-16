Tanya Burr's dating history explored as YouTuber makes pregnancy announcement with secret lover

Tanya Burr is all set to be a mother. The YouTube star recently had her fans gushing in droves as she shared news of her first pregnancy with her mystery partner.

Burr posted an ethereal black-and-white image on her Instagram page showing her baby bump. Her lover wrapped their arms around her while the duo kept their faces off the camera.

The heartwarming news comes years after Tanya Burr and her former spouse and YouTube partner Jim Chapman split up. Following their separation, Burr seemed to have kept her love life away from the public, sparsely sharing information on romance. However, her most recent announcement proved there was indeed a new lover in her life.

Tanya Burr's dating history explored: She was primarily known to be in a relationship with ex-Jim Chapman

When Tanya Burr came into the spotlight in the 2000s, she was one of the pace setters on YouTube. She launched a channel with then-lover Jim Chapman, often documenting her life, fashion, and makeup expertise.

Not much is known of her love life before Chapman, but it is safe to say the duo was sweethearts for many years. Their relationship went way back to the mid-2000s and continued through the late 2010s. The duo's romance played out in the public eye as they let fans in on all that was happening.

After more than ten years of dating, Burr and Chapman tied the knot in 2015 at Babington House in Somerset. The couple tasted success as YouTubers while Burr also branched off into acting at a point. The star's acting credits include movies like The Syndicate Stacy, Twist Rosie, Followers Illana Clark, and Bulletproof Rebecca.

Tanya Burr and Jim Chapman left a slew of fans shocked in 2019 when they announced in separate posts that they were splitting up. The makeup guru took to her Instagram stories, where she informed fans of their divorce. She penned:

"Just wanted to let you all know that a few weeks ago Jim and I made the painful decision to no longer be together. We have a huge amount of love and respect for each other and will continue to remain friends forever."

Chapman's post mirrored his ex-wife's as he relayed that they had "twelve incredible years" before choosing to be separated. In addition, he shared that they were still "absolutely the best of friends" with no animosity. Chapman also added that they have decided to support each other's businesses as they move on.

Why did Tanya Burr and Jim Chapman Split up?

Following the couple's separation, they stayed mum about what went wrong in their union. However, Chapman once gave an interview in the Diary of a CEO podcast where he suggested that their marriage ended long before they announced their separation.

He stated that he and his fellow YouTube star only decided to reveal their split because the press found out. Chapman reaffirmed that he and Burr were already separated long before sharing the news.

Although Chapman and Tanya Burr talked about their failed marriage in bits, there was never a real clarification on what went wrong. A mutual friend once revealed they were both sad, but the separation had to be done. Chapman stated during his Diary of a CEO talk, shared that they grew "in different directions."

During an interview with The Telegraph, Tanya Burr referred to Chapman as still her best friend without hinting at a new romance. She then stated that they had shared custody of their dog, Martha, and split the proceedings from selling their Fulham home.

Three months after their split, Chapman went Instagram official with model Sarah Tarleton. He and Tarleton are married with a daughter, Margo Grace Chapman.

Who is Tanya Burr's latest partner?

Unlike Chapman, Burr kept her love life away from the spotlight. The British actress once said she overshared in her previous relationship and decided to rein it all in with her new life.

However, she admitted being "loved up" and described it as exciting. It became even more euphoric this month as Burr announced her pregnancy. The star shared the news a few days after her 33rd birthday.

Burr revealed that she has been private for a while concerning her love life, and it seems she plans to keep it that way. It is safe to say that while Burr is not giving out all the details of her relationship, she seems to be in her happy place.

