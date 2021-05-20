Tayler Holder denies making “racist” remarks, says he’ll drop a video with “all the facts”

TikToker Tayler Holder has come under fire recently for allegedly hurling racial slurs at rapper DDG. While at the "YouTube vs TikTok Boxing Match" press conference, Bryce Hall and Tayler Holder ran into rapper DDG, and things got heated.

While DDG isn't slated to fight Tayler Holder or Bryce Hall, there seems to be bad blood between both parties, as Tayler Holder can be spotted muttering less than flattering sentiments towards DDG.

Tayler Holder labelled racist after allegedly commenting on DDG's race

CAUGHT IN 4K: TikToker Tayler Holder caught allegedly saying something racist in the background of a paparazzi video after an altercation with Rapper DDG and his crew at the ‘YouTubers vs TikTokers’ boxing event. pic.twitter.com/nt2p7P0sV3 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 19, 2021

Caught on camera by "The Hollywood Fix", Tayler Holder can be heard clearly, saying the words "F****ng black a** motherf*r", something DDG didn't take kindly to.

Posting a vlog to his YouTube channel, DDG called out Tayler Holder for this and shared a lengthy statement regarding the incident:

"As you can hear it clear as day, Tayler Holder is racist man. It's wild to me because this is a kid that practices so much. Before I had seen this clip I had respect for him. He's talking about God and how he's not a problem maker but after seeing this... You got to realize Tayler, you can get hurt saying sh*t like that, beyond a boxing match. And he talking crazy like black a** motherf*r."

He also posted a follow-up tweet stating his shock that "people can still be racist in this day and age."

it shocks me that people still be racist in this day & age. — DD (@PontiacMadeDDG) May 19, 2021

In response, Tayler Holder has stated that he's not a racist, and the people playing the "victim card" are out to paint him as one. He also hints at a video coming out soon to state "all the facts."

His statement on Twitter read:

"Bruh some people thirsty af. Imagine lying saying I'm "racist". Playing victim so hard and having your boys create fake dms with me to try to make me look even worst y'all lame af. Im dropping a video tomorrow night with all the facts."

While the clip does seem incriminating, anything out of context on the internet can seem worse than it is. It remains to be seen how Taylor Holder will salvage the situation in his upcoming statement.

