Who is Taylor Paul? TikTok star accused of "faking" viral haunted house video 

Taylor Paul, a popular TikTok user, has been accused by users of faking her most popular video. The video in question shows Taylor Paul standing in a messy living room, dancing to Destiny Child's Bills, Bills, Bills as a hanging lamp in the kitchen swings aggressively with no prompting.

Paul captioned the video and tagged it as "haunted," "scary," and "haunted house":

"Repost [cuz] I still can't believe we caught this on camera."

Taylor Paul's TikTok account covers topics of family including pregnancy, hair and fitness. She also shares videos involving dance and skit comedy. It is unknown if Taylor Paul currently has a job.

Taylor Paul previously boasted about being fifty years old, though she is 27 in reality. She is married to Tate Paul and has two children, who do not own any TikTok accounts.

She has amassed over one million followers on TikTok along with 98 thousand followers on Instagram.

Taylor Paul's "faked" haunted house video

While the video was shown from one angle, it is unclear if the video was altered in any way. Users under Taylor Paul's video began commenting on the legitimacy of the object's movement.

Some users identified the house as too new to be haunted, with modern fixtures and the post-gentrification era simplicity of the living room and kitchen. Another user claimed that Photoshop was involved in creating the illusion.

Taylor Paul followed up the haunted house video with another addressing the main question on whether the movements were real. In the follow-up video, Paul is on the second floor vacuuming when the fridge, along with two kitchen cabinets open on the first floor.

The caption reads: "Everyone: "Is your house haunted?" My house:."

Once again, users attempted to dispel the special effects used in both videos. One user specifically suggested, "It's just a thin string pulling the ref and the light hanging."

Another user also stated that the vacuum was connected to the objects in the kitchen with an invisible tether. The second video has amassed over ten million views.

Taylor Paul responded to both videos in a Q&A TikTok. The caption read: "Is your house really haunted?" to which Paul responded with, "As far as I know."

Fans of Taylor Paul have claimed that both videos are merely pranks and an attempt to attract new viewers. Taylor Paul has not acknowledged the two videos any further.

