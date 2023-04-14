Ted Nugent Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and more 

American artist Ted Nugent has announced his farewell tour, Adios Mofo, scheduled to be held from July 20 to August 11 at venues across the US. The 74-year-old reassured his fans regarding his farewell, stating that he was only withdrawing from live performances and that he would continue to make music.

The singer announced the tour via a post on his official Instagram page, stating:

"I’m not going on tour anymore because hotels are jail. A hotel room is jail for me. My dogs won’t allow me to not spend a day with them, so [my dogs] will go on the road with me this year. But the logistics are just too complicated when you have dogs and grandkids and kids and so many other things.”

Tickets for the tour are currently available from https://www.stubhub.com/ted-nugent-tickets/performer/44303/ and are priced at $118 plus processing fees. Tickets are also available from the artist's official website, https://tour.tednugent.com.

"Most dynamic, outrageously fun tour of my life": Ted Nugent assures fans he will make music even after the tour

Ted Nugent is promoting this tour as his last and greatest. Announcing in the video posted, he stated that the tour will be:

"the greatest, most intense, tightest, most dynamic, outrageously fun tour of my life"

He then went on to reassure his fans that he would continue to make music even after the tour:

“I’ll always play music. I’ve got new records I’m gonna make. I can’t wait to unleash some of these new songs,”

The full list of dates and venues for the Ted Nugent tour is listed below:

July 20, 2023 – Shipshewana, Indiana, at Blue Gate Performing Arts Center –

July 21, 2023 – Charles Town, West Virginia, at Hollywood Casino

July 25, 2023 – Rochester, New York, at Kodak Center

July 26, 2023 – Glenside, Pennsylvania, at Keswick Theater

July 27, 2023 – Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania, at Penn’s Peak

July 30, 2023 – Owensboro, Kentucky, at RiverPark Center

August 2, 2023 – Sayreville, New Jersey, at Starland Ballroom

August 3, 2023 – Lancaster, Pennsylvania, at American Music Theatre

August 4, 2023 – Washington, Pennsylvania, at The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

August 5, 2023 – Clearfield, Pennsylvania, at Clearfield County Fair

August 6, 2023 – Marietta, Ohio, at The Adelphia Music Hall

August 9, 2023- Saginaw, Michigan, at The Temple Theatre

August 10, 2023 – Huber Heights, Ohio, at Rose Music Center

August 11, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan, at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Ted Nugent started his musical career with The Amboy Dukes

Ted Nugent was born on December 13, 1948, and grew up in a military family. The singer managed to avoid being drafted into military service during the Vietnam War through student deferments and later by failing his physical evaluation.

The singer got his start in music as a member of The Amboy Dukes. When they released Journey to the Center of the Mind, their second studio album, he had some chart success with them; it peaked at number 74 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Ted Nugent left the band in 1975, and after signing with Epic Records, he released his debut, eponymously titled solo studio album in September 1975. The album was a commercial success, peaking at number 28 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The singer achieved critical acclaim with his sixth studio album, Scream Dream, which was released in June 1980. The album peaked at number 13 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

