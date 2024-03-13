Teen Mom Family Reunion season 3 trailer: Three highlights

MTV's Teen Mom Family Reunion season 3 is set to release on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, exclusively on MTV at 8/7 c. This series explores the lives of teen moms, their personal struggles and relationship problems, while navigating their bond with their kids.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is one of the spin-offs of the popular TV show, 16 and Pregnant. Season 3 will consist of a total of 12 episodes, which will air every Wednesday on MTV.

The MTV series description gives a glimpse of what the new episodes have in store for the audience:

"Maci, Cheyenne, Amber, Kayla, Ashley, Catelynn, Kiaya, Jade, and Briana set off with their mothers to get to know one another better than ever, fix the cracks in their relationships, and become their best selves."

Teen Mom Family Reunion season 3 trailer: Key takeaways

Since the official trailer of season 3 was released on February 20, 2024, on MTV's Teen Mom YouTube channel, fans have been curious to know what the upcoming episodes will be about.

As per the official season 3 trailer description, the Teen Mom Family Reunion episodes will be full of drama, confrontations, arguments and exciting revelations:

"Pack your bags because it's time to party like a mother when Teen Mom Family Reunion Season 3 premieres."

Here's what the Teen Mom Family Reunion season 3 trailer has teased so far:

Teen moms vacation in Colombia

This is the first time after two seasons that Teen Mom Family Reunion will be filmed abroad, in Cartagena, Colombia. All cast members will be going on a vacation to figure out their relationship status with their partners and to have a relaxing time away from their kids.

They will also work on themselves and take time to think about their major life decisions and resolve relationship problems.

Cast members for season 3

The cast for season 3 includes Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Lowell, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, Kiaya Elliott, Kayla Sessler, Maci Bookout, and Leah Messer. Jenelle Evans, who was on the first two seasons, will be exiting the show to sort things out with her son, Jace. Amber Portwood's name is also not mentioned on the cast list.

Mackenzie Douthit will be joining as the new cast mate after her divorce from Josh McKee. Viewers will see more of her plotline this season and how she is coping after her divorce.

Relationships and breakups

The season 3 trailer further highlights the relationship troubles each cast member has. Fans will witness each couple attempting to resolve their "deep-rooted issues." It will also address controversial topics and what co-parenting has been like for these teen moms.

Couples will be seen questioning their connection during this romantic getaway. In the teaser, Jade Cline summarized what we can expect from the season premiere:

"It's all about love, marriage, a little bit of drama. We're either gonna make or break everyone's relationship here."

Teen Mom Family Reunion, will be aired from March 13, 2024, onwards on MTV. The newly released episodes will be available to watch the next day on Paramount Plus.