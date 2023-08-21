TextMeWhenYouGetHome on Lifetime: Where were Nia Wilson and her sisters attacked?

Season 2 of #TextMeWhenYouGetHome, the true crime documentary series returns with a brand new episode 6 on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 9:00 pm Eastern Time, exclusively on Lifetime Network. The latest episode explores the tragic case of Nia Wilson and her two sisters. They were attacked by a man in July 2018 at a Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train station in Oakland, California.

The official synopsis for #TextMeWhenYouGetHome - Nia Wilson, as per Lifetime, reads:

"Nia Wilson and her two sisters decide to take public transportation back home to Oakland, Calif.; just minutes after texting their father, the sisters are brutally targeted at a train station; the knife attack sparks a search for the perpetrator."

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome season 2: Nia Wilson and her sisters were attacked by a man with a history of mental illness and violence

As per KTVU, on July 22, 2018, Nia Wilson and her two sisters Letifah and Tashiya, were returning home from their aunt's house in Concord, California. On their way, a man named John Lee Cowell, with a history of mental illness and violence, started following the three African American women.

The man followed them from the platform to the train they boarded. He followed them even after the 30-minute train ride to another station, which was a Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train station in Oakland, California. While at the station, the three sisters were inhumanly attacked with a knife by John Lee Cowell, who was 27 years old at the time.

During the attack, Nia Wilson, who was just 18 years of age, lost her life as her neck was slashed by the murderer. Letifah Wilson who was 26 at the time, sustained severe injuries to her neck but survived the attack. Tashiya Wilson on the other hand did not suffer any injuries while being attacked by John Lee Cowell

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome season 2: John Lee Cowell was sentenced to life in prison

The next day, on July 23, 2018, John Lee Cowell was arrested after authorities identified him through CCTV cameras placed in the train station. Cowell was convicted without bail in Dublin at Santa Rita Jail. His final trial was delayed for approximately two years and it resumed in 2020.

As per CBS News, during the trial, Letifah Wilson, Nia's sister and a survivor of the attack, addressed the killer in court and said:

"I can't forgive you for what you have done,...you are inhuman...I can't forgive you for that... I have to forgive you for the peace of my family."

On July 17, 2020, John Lee Cowell, who was 29 years of age at the time, was found guilty of the murder of Nia Wilson by a jury consisting of four men and eight women at the Alameda County Court. After the verdict, he was given a lifetime imprisonment sentence without the possibility of parole by an Alameda County Superior Court judge.

Episode 6 of #TextMeWhenYouGetHome season 2 will premiere on Lifetime on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 9 pm ET.