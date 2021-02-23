That Vegan Teacher banned from TikTok, and the internet is happy

Kadie Karen Diekmeye, better known by her online alias That Vegan Teacher, was recently banned on TikTok for violating community guidelines.

The controversial figure was notorious for glorifying the vegan lifestyle to the point of coercion and borderline forceful content. Boasting over 1.7 million followers on TikTok before being banned, That Vegan Teacher's following was significant despite calls for her removal from the platform.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: That Vegan Teacher banned from TikTok. According to disclaimer on TikTok, she was banned due to multiple Community Guidelines violations. pic.twitter.com/1Y0hDX1ZKG — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 23, 2021

That Vegan Teacher gets banned as Twitter celebrates

The vegan influencer had been getting a lot of hate over the nature of her content, which was borderline forceful and quite insensitive to others. The animosity went so far that fans filed a petition to ban the TikToker from the platform entirely.

Some of the reasons quoted are:

She has made blatantly racist, bigoted, discriminatory statements against anyone who doesn't view veganism her way and her way alone. She has promoted multiple films that are dangerous to children, given TikTok's 13-year-old age requirement and that many children under that age access it daily.

Blamed for spreading incomplete information about nutrition to an impressionable audience, people were concerned that children could end up hurting themselves by following blind advice from That Vegan Teacher.

Her Instagram page is still active, where she commands only a fraction of the people who followed her on TikTok.

Once said coming out as a vegan was much more important than coming out as LGBTQ — ‎ JJ is (@OscarWildeLXIX) February 23, 2021

once said that eating meat can be compared to the holocaust — case💛💛 (@fetusdlyers) February 23, 2021

THERE IS A GOD pic.twitter.com/OFsAq2m7Nk — Pokemon Coordinator Mary (@RibottoStudios) February 23, 2021

Fans are celebrating the removal of the universally disliked influencer, with Twitter having a field day reacting to the news. However, That Vegan Teacher is yet to respond to the suspension on any of her other social media channels.

