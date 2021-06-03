"The amount of hate and verbal abuse is insane": Adriana Chechik slams Twitch after being banned for NSFW popsicle trick

Former adult actress Adriana Chechik recently received a three-day ban on Twitch after an NSFW popsicle trick on a live stream attracted the wrath of the platform's vicious ban hammer.

The 29-year-old former adult star has been streaming on the Amazon-owned platform since 2019, where she has amassed more than 350,000 followers.

Often known for her Just Chatting and gameplay streams, the streamer recently found herself in hot water after a popsicle trick during her latest stream was deemed too explicit for Twitch's liking.

This resulted in a three-day ban from the platform, starting June 2nd.

Her recent ban was overshadowed by a barrage of toxic comments being hurled towards her in the comments section of the aforementioned post, which ended up evoking a strong response from her.

The amount of hate and verbal abuse here is insane. Condemn me, for I was raised in poverty, sold in sex, and overcome those things which you so look down on by taking power into my own hands... being hated for using what institution have taught me. These are my options. https://t.co/T2YKU5FEMs — adriana chechik (@adrianachechik) June 3, 2021

Let’s keep pretending @Twitch isn’t also a cam site... — adriana chechik (@adrianachechik) June 3, 2021

Don’t worry guys it’s only a 3 day ban... however let’s see what speaking out gets me.. how will they be biases after I call them out.. — adriana chechik (@adrianachechik) June 3, 2021

Adriana Chechik's scathing criticism drew a significant amount of support in her favor as the online community reciprocated her thoughts by calling out the prevalent double standards that tend to exist on Twitch today.

"This is how you see us": Adriana Chechik calls out Twitch over hypocritical ban policy ft. hot-tub streamers

This is not the first time Adriana Chechik has been banned from Twitch, having received a one-day ban back in December.

In response to her recent three-day ban, the streamer issued a series of tweets. She called out Twitch over its skewed ban policy system, which for a long time has invoked the ire of the online community.

She also shared a poignant series of messages related to injustice and social stigma and urged Twitch to inculcate a more accountable system based on the norms of fairness and transparency:

I want to tell the world my sorrow. They will say I asked for it, they will say I deserve it. But truthfully I am just a girl. A girl who did what she had to. I girl who made herself a brand. Through my hard work, my tears, and my trauma I will still be yours to blame. — adriana chechik (@adrianachechik) June 3, 2021

But ultimately the worst part is I will be yours to hate. I will, like so many others be just one in a million... the millions of sex workers who don’t deserve to be stripped of our platforms, and our rights. I will be lost in a sea of injustice... this is how you see us. — adriana chechik (@adrianachechik) June 3, 2021

I know I should be strong but dam, Anyone else who’s a sex worker just want to cry about this with me. I’m exhausted.... — adriana chechik (@adrianachechik) June 3, 2021

Moreover, with hot-tub streams running rampant and whispers of bias and favoritism running amok, Adriana Chechik's recent rant ended up striking a resonant chord with a large section of Twitter users who backed up her grievances.

@twitch banning @adrianachechik is fucking #LAME - I see some raunchy shit on your streams and no #BANS - if you have policies follow them equally across the board and stop targeting #sexworkers pic.twitter.com/hgBLRx3gHC — TheGeekyPerv (@TheGeekyPerv) June 3, 2021

Everyone has the right to use Instagram twitch Twitter YouTube it doesn't matter what they do for work damn stop targeting sex workers they're just trying to live their life and communicate with friends family and fans and coworkers @adrianachechik was recently banned for nothing — Brock (@brockbellafit) June 3, 2021

Damn @Twitch sort yourselves out! Make up your minds on what's considered "against the rules" and what isn't! If this is bannable material, you need to ban about 95% of the streamers on your platform, seriously! — Simon Bunyard (@Lankysi) June 3, 2021

This is probably by far the most tame thing I’ve seen on a stream compared to the bullying & racist & sexist nonsense I’ve seen & heard. They’re looking for more ways to legitimize their toxic ways of monetization it’s just another way to be spiteful. — Beast Coast Bastion (@bloodiedsaint22) June 3, 2021

@adrianachechik @twitch banning Adriana is unfair and unjust. You can have girls in bikinis in hot tubs or body painting nude but that apparently is ok? You are choosing to ban someone who uses Twitch as her voice. You are victimising those who need your platform. Think again. — Andy (@poetronus) June 3, 2021

Can we flood @Twitch with all the other inappropriate shit that’s happening?!? Please @ me and @Twitch believe with shit that’s against tos but they ignore... — adriana chechik (@adrianachechik) June 3, 2021

Her recent series of tweets not only serve as a reflection of online toxicity and stigmatization but also lays bare the flawed process of handing out Twitch bans.

