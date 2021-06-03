"The amount of hate and verbal abuse is insane": Adriana Chechik slams Twitch after being banned for NSFW popsicle trick

Former adult actress Adriana Chechik recently received a three-day ban on Twitch after an NSFW popsicle trick on a live stream attracted the wrath of the platform's vicious ban hammer.
The 29-year-old former adult star has been streaming on the Amazon-owned platform since 2019, where she has amassed more than 350,000 followers.
Often known for her Just Chatting and gameplay streams, the streamer recently found herself in hot water after a popsicle trick during her latest stream was deemed too explicit for Twitch's liking.
This resulted in a three-day ban from the platform, starting June 2nd.
Her recent ban was overshadowed by a barrage of toxic comments being hurled towards her in the comments section of the aforementioned post, which ended up evoking a strong response from her.
Adriana Chechik's scathing criticism drew a significant amount of support in her favor as the online community reciprocated her thoughts by calling out the prevalent double standards that tend to exist on Twitch today.
"This is how you see us": Adriana Chechik calls out Twitch over hypocritical ban policy ft. hot-tub streamers
This is not the first time Adriana Chechik has been banned from Twitch, having received a one-day ban back in December.
In response to her recent three-day ban, the streamer issued a series of tweets. She called out Twitch over its skewed ban policy system, which for a long time has invoked the ire of the online community.
She also shared a poignant series of messages related to injustice and social stigma and urged Twitch to inculcate a more accountable system based on the norms of fairness and transparency:
Moreover, with hot-tub streams running rampant and whispers of bias and favoritism running amok, Adriana Chechik's recent rant ended up striking a resonant chord with a large section of Twitter users who backed up her grievances.
Her recent series of tweets not only serve as a reflection of online toxicity and stigmatization but also lays bare the flawed process of handing out Twitch bans.
