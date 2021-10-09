'The Baby-Sitters Club' Season 2 full cast list: Meet Sophie Grace, Malia Baker and others

The babysitters have arrived again with another season of The Baby-Sitters Club. Netflix's dramedy continues to be a joyful escape as always. Problems are tackled, lessons are learnt, and friends always have your back.

Created by Rachel Shukert and based on Ann M. Martin's books, The Baby-Sitters Club is a coming-of-age series capturing the oh-so-spirited teens and their everyday nuances. The series dives into the characters' identities and friendships, which is always fun to watch.

The upcoming season, which is all set to hit Netflix on October 11, picks up right from last season's finale and the end of summer. The new school year is bound to bring in new relationships and lots of good news, but nothing comes without good troubles along, too, right?

'The Baby-Sitters Club' Season 2: Ensemble cast

The Baby-Sitters Club revolves around teens who started their own babysitting business in Connecticut. As their business grows, the founders Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary-Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), and Dawn Schafer (Kyndra Sanchez - Season 2) get new people, Mallory Pike and Jessi Ramsey on board. New school year means booming business, personal goals, new relationships, new lessons and the club to lean back on.

Sophie Grace as Kristy Thomas: The President

Still from Netflix's Trailer for The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 (Image via Netflix/Youtube)

An American actress who has previously appeared on the TV film Terror in the Woods, Sophie is also a model and a social media personality. She rose to fame from Netflix's contemporary dramedy, The Baby-Sitters Club, and is now all set to make her return as Kristy Thomas, the outgoing tomboy, in season two.

Momona Tamada as Claudia Kishi: The Vice-President

A Japanese-Canadian actress, Momona Tamada, stars as Claudia Kishi in Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club. She is well known as the young version of Lara Jean in Netflix's To All The Boys films. Momona is all set to reprise her artistic character in the second installment of The Baby-Sitters Club.

Malia Baker as Mary-Anne Spier: The Secretary

Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 (Image via IMDb)

Malia Baker, a Botswana Canadian actress, is known for her works in The Twilight Zone, where she played the role of young Anna and in episodes of The Flash and A Million Little Things. She portrays the role of Mary-Anne Spier in Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club and is all set to make her return as an intelligent introvert in the series' upcoming season.

Shay Rudolph as Stacey McGill: The Treasurer

An American actress, Shay Rudolph, is known for her roles in Lethal Weapon and The Adventures of Thomasina Sawyer. She will be seen returning in Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 as Stacey McGill, the fashionista.

Kyndra Sanchez as Dawn Schafer: The Alternate Office Treasurer

Still from Netflix's Trailer for The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 (Image via Netflix/Youtube)

A piano player, singer, and talented actress, Kyndra Sanchez, will replace Xochitl Gomez and star as Dawn Schafer in Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club. She is known for her roles in Finding 'Ohana, Sesame Street and will also star in the upcoming musical, Marry Me.

Viewers will see two new faces in the series, Vivian Watson as Mallory Pike and Anais Lee as Jessi Ramsey. The Baby-Sitters Club is a delightful family show that celebrates female friendship, making it a must-watch for young teens.

The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 will stream on Netflix on October 11.

