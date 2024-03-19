The Bachelor season 28: Who is Madina Alam? Age, personal details, and more explored

The Bachelor franchise announced Joey Graziadei as the main lead for season 28 alongside 32 participants. Throughout the season, Joey gets a chance to evaluate his connections with fellow cast members to find his "one true love."

Madina Alam was one of the contestants on season 28 who got eliminated but managed to impress the Bachelor Nation with her charming and fun-loving personality. According to Madina's official The Bachelor ABC bio, she describes herself as "ambitious, loyal, and caring".

The 31-year-old mental health therapist from Charlotte, North Carolina has her family roots in Bangladesh. She is grateful for the opportunity to help people change their lives through her profession. Madina wants a "mature, empathetic man" who likes to live in the moment just like her. In her bio, she says:

"I have a lot to be thankful for. I just truly feel like that one missing piece is my person."

Madina Alam was one of the 32 contestants on The Bachelor season 28

The Bachelor season 28 participant, Madina Alam is a New York resident. Madina's LinkedIn profile gives details about her educational background and work-related information. In 2014, Madina completed her bachelor's degree in psychology from Stony Brook University.

Then she went to the University at Albany SUNY to pursue her Master's Degree in Mental Health Counseling. Right after graduating, Madina started working as a counselor in Rehabilitation Support Services where she provided "individual therapy to clients with severe and persistent mental illness."

The Bachelor contestant served as a licensed mental health counselor at Horizon Health Services for the next two years. From April 2019 onwards, Madina started practicing as a licensed mental health therapist and was self-employed at Conscience VC.

As of 2024, she works remotely as a director of Therapist Engagement at a mental health care facility NOCD, where she treats patients with OCD.

Madina Alam has more than 12K followers on her official Instagram account. She introduces herself as a speaker and model in her Instagram bio. The Bachelor star has also ventured into business and launched her clothing line Mental Health x Madina, the website states:

"Step into a world where fashion meets advocacy, where every stitch tells a story, and every design echoes a message of compassion, understanding and a little bit of home. IT goes beyond trends - it's a movement aimed at raising awareness and sparking vital conversations about mental health. There is strength in your softness."

It shows that Madina is passionate about her professional career and is willing to support people suffering from mental health illnesses. Previously Madina has also been a yoga instructor, her hobbies include exercising and dancing.

She has mentioned that camping is not something she is fond of but "color-coded organization" is what she enjoys.

Additionally, Madina reflected on her time on the show and addressed the judgment coming from viewers who are harsh towards the reality TV stars, she posted a reel on February 11, 2024, addressing this concern captioning it as:

"Life’s a little short to be comin for ppl based off what you saw of them on a reality show, no? ❤️ Spread love."

To see Madina's journey on The Bachelor season 28, stream the latest episodes on the ABC app or the ABC website. All previous episodes are available on streaming platforms such as Hulu and Fubo TV. Sling TV subscription is also a great alternative.