The Bachelorette: Jenn Tran takes over as first Asian American woman, here’s everything you need to know 

One of the cast members on The Bachelor season 28 was a 26-year-old Physician Assistant Student from Jenn Tran, who is all set to be the leading lady in The Bachelorette season 21. The Miami resident made it to the remaining five participants after she was eliminated from the show.

During season 28 she dated the main lead Joey Graziadei, built a genuine connection with him, and impressed the audience with her fun-loving personality.

Now that The Bachelor season 28 has officially ended after Joey got engaged to Kelsey Anderson, Jenn Tran has been announced as The Bachelorette season 21 lead. Jenn will get her second chance at love by being the first Asian American woman in the history of The Bachelorette. As per her ABC bio the new season 21 star is "bubbly and compassionate" and always lends a helping hand to others.

"Jenn is bubbly and compassionate and has dedicated her life to helping others. She is currently studying to become a physician assistant, and while she is passionate about working in health care, she is also ready to prioritize finding love."

Jenn's family background is Vietnamese and she is bilingual, the paragraph also mentions The Bachelorette lead's requirements for what she looks for in a potential partner:

"Jenn has had multiple serious relationships but is still looking for a man who's as reliable and thoughtful as she is. When she's not studying, Jenn loves reading books like "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo," paddleboarding, and traveling whenever she has the chance."

Jenn Tran revealed as The Bachelorette season 21 lead

The Bachelor season 28 finale concluded with Joey's engagement and Jesse Palmer's announcement of Jen Tran being the next Bachelorette for the Bachelor Nation viewers. Former The Bachelorette lead Charity Lawson was also present on the After The Final Rose episode along with her fiancé Dotun Olubeko.

Jenn joined Palmer in the After The Final Rose episode, where she shared that she is ready to start a new chapter of her life and find a potential partner in season 21. She felt honored to be the first Asian American woman as a lead on The Bachelorette, while most of her requirements remain the same she is looking for someone who has a “really big personality”, who can have a "cheeky banter" and is a “perfect match” for her.

She expressed gratitude reflecting on the stereotypical media representation of Asians and them usually getting side roles in TV shows and movies. For her, being the main character and "leading her own love story" would be life-changing and would inspire many Asian girls.

“I think I’ll know when I find him. It’s honestly incredible. I feel so, so grateful and so honored. I was like, 'I don't see myself on screen. I don't see myself as a main character. And now to be here today standing in this position being like, 'I am going to lead my own love story."

Jesse Palmer also hinted at the upcoming season release in July 2024 for the Bachelor Nation fans. The fans are excited to see Jenn Tran's journey as the main lead and see more of her personality. Additionally, The Bachelorette will showcase Jenn's intent to "prioritize finding love" after she left The Bachelor heartbroken.

To see more of Jenn, follow her official Instagram account @jenntranx to stay updated with the upcoming news for season 21. The finale episode for The Bachelor season 28 is available to watch on the ABC app and streaming platforms such as DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu + Live TV.