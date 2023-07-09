The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem Season 2 on Netflix: Release date, plot, and more

Yes Studios' Israeli historical drama, The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem, will be back for a second season on Netflix on July 14, 2023. Based on Sarit Yishai-Levi's novel of the same name, The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem, stars Michael Aloni, Swell Ariel Or, Israel Ogalbo, Yuval Scharf, Hila Saada, and Tom Hagi among others.

The period drama focuses on the life of three generations of the Sephardic Ladino-speaking Ermoza family as they traverse through personal difficulties amidst violence under Ottoman, British and Israeli rule in Jerusalem.

Season one of The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem was set between the two world wars, in the 1920s and the 1940s. According to IMDb, the show is about:

"A family living through the Ottoman Empire, The British Mandate and Israel's War of Independence. The multi-generational historical melodrama will shoot across the country in Hebrew, English, Ladino and Arabic."

The first season is aired on Netflix in select regions and has been divided into two separate parts with 10 episodes each.

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem is a captivating family drama

At the heart of The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem, lies a sprawling family saga that showcases generations of strong-willed women and their experiences within the context of Jerusalem's history. Its narrative shifts back and forth in time, between the past and the present.

Michael Aloni's character Gabriel Armoza (from Shtisel and When Heroes Fly) and his wife Rosa (Hila Saada) are the proud parents of three young women. Rosa works as a housekeeper, while Gabriel, the store owner, is secretly in love with another woman.

Gabriel has a favorite among the three, Luna (Swell Ariel Or), Rivka, and Rachel, and this causes family strife.

Season 1 of The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem is available to stream in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Poland, France, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, and South Africa on Netflix. The second season of the show has already been aired in Israel by its creators, Yes and Yes Drama, on January 23, 2023.

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem highlights the inherent risks of crossing community boundaries amidst political and military conflicts. The upcoming episodes will delve into the dangers associated with love in such a challenging environment.

In the second season, Michael Givati will portray the character of Gabriel and Rochel's son. Furthermore, the story will delve into the lives of Luna (Swell Ariel Or) and David (Israel Ogalbo), a newlywed couple whose marriage is experiencing significant challenges. Similarly, Gabriel will embark on a search for the son he fathered during his affair with Rochel, portrayed by Yuval Scharf.

The 16-episode, multilingual second season will feature a mixture of Arabic, Hebrew, English, and Latino.

More on The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem

The coming season of movie adaptation tastefully captures the tumultuous years of Jerusalem's transformation under Oded Davidoff's guidance. Its ensemble cast features:

Swell Ariel Or as Luna Armoza

Michael Aloni as Gabriel Armoza

Hila Saada as Rosa Armoza

Irit Kaplan as Mercada Armoza

Mali Levi as Victoria Franco

Tom Hagi as Efraim Siton

Eli Steen as Raquel Armoza

Israel Ogalbo as David Franco

Yuval Scharf as Rochel

Tamir Ginsburg as Itamar Ben Moshe

Itzik Cohen as Avraham

Luna Mansour as Aisha

Hisham Sulliman as Kahlil

Shely Ben Joseph as Matilda Franco

Moris Cohen as Raphael Armoza

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem premiers worldwide on July 14, 2023, on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes