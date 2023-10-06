The Burial: Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee's retro courtroom drama movie review and spoilers alert

The Burial serves as a haunting reminder of the perils one faces in a world where justice seems impossible. This gripping old-fashioned legal thriller debuted on October 6, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video. With mesmerizing performances by Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones, the film effortlessly combines entertainment and thought-provocation.
The Burial is more than a film. It's a compelling tale of resilience that unfolds within the intricate corridors of justice. Viewers can expect an emotional ride as the lives of these captivating characters unfold, featuring bouts of open emotions and explosive courtroom dramas all along.
Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers for the movie, The Burial
A review of The Burial: An entertaining court drama stuck with narrative shortcomings
The Burial skirts the thin line between courtroom drama and character study. Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones also play very strong, deep characters throughout the whole movie. Gary, played by Foxx, is a fast-talking personal injury lawyer who doesn’t know what hit him when he becomes involved in a contract case. Jones, on the other side, is Jeremiah O'Keefe – a poor proprietor of various funeral homes and burial insurance.
The movie revolves around an old law battle in a cemetery defines the storyline in which Jamie Foxx acts as a lawyer representing the marginalized while Tommy Lee Jones is a mystery landlord. The narrative develops as the duo fights in the courtroom and court of public opinion, exposing concealed truths while questioning what is ethically right.
Despite its ominous title, The Burial is not a horror story. Instead, it is a compelling courtroom drama that delves into the intricate aspects of American law. Though the movie is noted for being interesting, it has its own weaknesses. As one reviewer quipped, the narrative becomes at times like a “full-blown poker tournament” for juggling all the subplots.
This sometimes takes attention away from the main plot and makes the film appear fragmented. It was also witnessed by viewers as well the critics the movie's character development lacks and thus results in an “oddly framed rivalry” and “anti-climactic ending".
The film features a masterful depiction of the American legal system but sometimes seems to rush through creating fully fleshed-out characters, which viewers find unsatisfying.
The Burial remains a must-watch, despite the criticisms surrounding it. This courtroom drama seamlessly captures the complexities of human behavior, making it a compelling choice for those who appreciate such nuances. The film strikes a balanced mix between captivating performances and intricate storytelling, even though there may be occasional narrative gaps.
The lead characters effectively deliver a crowd-pleasing performance in the movie
In The Burial, Jamie Foxx delivers an enthralling performance as Willie E. Gary, a self-made success in personal injury law who boasts a flawless winning record. Foxx's portrayal exudes controlled charisma, seamlessly blending his natural charm with the necessary gravitas for courtroom drama.
However, it would be unfair to label his performance as merely effortless. Foxx delves deep into the intricacies of his character, fostering empathy for a man whose ostentatious wealth is overshadowed by the humbling challenges he faces when tackling a different type of case.
However, Foxx is supported by Tommy Lee Jones who acts as Jeremiah O’Keefe who is the owner of a Biloxi funeral home fighting against an industrialist billionaire in a David vs. Goliath legal battle. Jones gives an unstudied nature that matches Foxx’s more glamorous image.
The film also introduces a formidable opponent, Jurnee Smollett. She brilliantly portrays Mame Downes' Ivy League-educated lawyer, adding complexity to the courtroom dynamics and proving she is much more than just a token addition representing the Loewen Group.
The Drama movie, The Burial is currently streaming on the streaming giant, Amazon Prime Video.