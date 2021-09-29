'The Chestnut Man' review: A Netflix series with an irresistible binge-watch value

Netflix dropped yet another mind-boggling series on its platform today, The Chestnut Man, a psychological thriller-driven Danish series with its roots deep in the Nordic noir genre. The show is an adaptation of the critically acclaimed debut novel by Søren Sveistrup under the same name, The Chestnut Man. The novel has been translated into 28 languages and published in over 50 countries.

The Chestnut Man follows a brutally murdered young woman in a playground with a missing hand, investigated by detective Naia Thulin (Danica Curcic) and her partner Mark Hess (Mikkel Boe Følsgaard). They also find a small figure made of chestnuts hanging above her, making the case even more complicated.

The Chestnut Man: A Review

The Chestnut Man is a six-episode thriller with a grim affair. It is a strange story of missing arms, dead bodies, ominous figures, and whatnot, but what makes the show even more interesting is its characters' richness and depth. The series is engaging and well-paced, keeping its viewers on the edge of their seats.

For someone who loves a good serial killer plot but with the right aesthetics, The Chestnut Man is definitely it. A chilly fall color palette with your usual reds, the series makes sure to keep it gruesome-looking even in a pretty landscape. The confidence of experience can be felt in both the writing and the direction, leaving the viewer yearning for more.

The Chestnut Man: Ending Explained

[SPOILERS AHEAD] The last episode of The Chestnut Man starts off with Hess back in Copenhagen searching for evidence along with the police force, while Thulin and Genz explore an abandoned hideout. The change in plot happens when they both turn against each other where Thulin holds Genz at gunpoint, but Genz is able to knock her out with chloroform leaving us with a finale.

Now jumping on to the end and not spoiling the series even more for people, we see everything fall into place. From unveiling Genz's stalking of Astrid and Kristine being found by Rosa and Steen, the case comes to an end.

Towards the end, we see the characters grow - Thulin taking up a new job and Hess leaving for Bucharest. Linus Bekker being released with good compensation for being wrongly convicted and Genz being held responsible for his actions, all seems good in the world again.

The Chestnut Man: The Takeaway

Still from the Danish Netflix series, The Chestnut Man (Image via IMDb)

A definite suspect of being a cult hit, The Chestnut Man, is Nordic noir at its finest. A disturbingly good series with the perfect serial killer plot, brutal murder scenes and antagonist at the heart of its premise.

Also Read

Viewers are definitely in for a ride as they jump from one investigation to another while connecting the dots, leading to the ultimate clue, The Chestnut Man.

Netflix's The Chestnut Man is bound to be an addiction, give it a try!

Edited by R. Elahi