The Chosen seasons 1 to 3 on The CW: Release date, cast, plot, and everything to know

The hit Christian historical drama series The Chosen is all set to arrive on the CW network on July 16, 2023. Three seasons of the show earlier premiered on the American streaming company VidAngel and have now been picked up by the CW for a national broadcast. Episodes of the show will air on the network every Sunday at 8 pm ET throughout the year, with the finale of the third season set to premiere on Christmas Eve.

The show follows the story of Jesus as he embarks on a journey to help those in need, meeting new people along the way and learning new things from different places. The official synopsis of the show, as per IMDb, reads:

"A charismatic fisherman struggling with debt. A troubled woman wrestling with demons. A gifted accountant ostracised from his family and people. In this ground-breaking first season of The Chosen see how Jesus reaches each of these and more as He works His first miracles and embarks on His ministry to change the world. See Him through the eyes of those who knew Him."

Viewers have been very excited to see The Chosen on the CW as no other platform in the U.S. has streamed the entirety of the show yet with streaming services like Prime Video and Peacock having just the first and second seasons available. Brad Schwartz, the President of Entertainment of the CW recently released a statement to Variety about the network wanting to expand the series' viewership in the country and expressed his excitement about the same.

"The Chosen is based on the biggest IP of all time and is truly a one-of-a-kind series that tells this historically significant story in a captivating, dramatic and premium way. This show has already connected deeply with viewers around the world, and The CW will expand its audience even further," he said.

Jonathan Roumie plays the lead role of Jesus in The Chosen

The Christian drama The Chosen is truly the first of a kind. While many may have heard about the works of Jesus in books and films, the series brings to life these beautiful stories through the eyes of the people that have been impacted by his actions. Every season of the show focuses on a particular story in Jesus' life. It also brings to life the different dynamics that Jesus shared with friends and family, which provides a deeper insight into his life.

The show boasts an exceptionally talented star cast with actor Jonathan Roumie taking on the lead role of Jesus. The actor has previously starred in numerous acclaimed television shows and films including The Good Wife, Dog with a Blog, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Mindy Project, Chicago Med, Washingtonia, and Jesus Revolution, among many others.

Apart from Roumie, the show has an ensemble cast including Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene, Paras Patel as Matthew, Noah James as Andrew, Shahar Isaac as Simon, and Janis Dardaris as Zohara. The show is written by Tyler Thompson and directed by Dallas Jenkins.

It has also been announced that the fourth season of the show is in the production phase.

Watch The Chosen on the CW network on July 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

